Gardner Grade School Reading Camp was held June 24-28. It was a huge success with over 50 campers attending from grades K-5. Our teachers put forth great effort to make camp fun and engaging every day. We had excellent helpers who worked so well with our campers. At the end of the week, campers were rewarded with a Camp Store where they were able to cash in their “paychecks” for prizes. Each camper also chose 3 books to bring home. It was a great week and we hope to see all of our campers back next year!