Ed Slattery, head golf professional at the Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Country Club, poses for a portrait on the country club golf course Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Rockford. Slattery is retiring after 35 years as the Head Golf Professional, being one of the three pros at Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Country Club over the last 77 years.

Story from the Rockford Register Star:

https://www.rrstar.com/story/sports/recreation/2024/05/29/an-era-ends-at-mauh-mah-tee-see-35-year-head-pro-ed-slattery-retiring/73785589007/