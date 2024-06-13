The Dwight Village Board of Trustees met Monday, June 10, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. in the Public Services Complex.

All Trustees were in attendance along with Mayor Paul Johnson, Village Administor Crissy Livingston, and Village Clerk Whitney Scott.

The following consent agenda items were approved:

Payment of bills of $118,459.16 Minutes of the May 13, 2024, Village Board Meeting Fund Transfer from General Fund (01) $126,584.78 to Capital Expenditure (38). Fund Transfer from General Fund (01) $649,429.67 to Capital Expenditure (38). Payment of (2) 2024 Dodge Ram Trucks $90,572.06 Additional repairs to Water Tower contract $35,000.00

In Public Forum, Supervisor of Dwight Township Patty Rosenbaum, addressed the Board and presented the Township’s desire to transfer ownership of the historic Gothic Church to the Village. She indicated the building no longer was sufficient for their needs and they had purchased a building in downtown Dwight at 116 S. Franklin Street. The Gothic Church has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1983 and knowing the historical significance of the church, the Township was giving the Village first chance in assuming ownership. The Board agreed to take the offer into consideration and opted to make a decision at a future meeting.

REPORT OF MAYOR/OFFICERS

Village Administrator Crissy Livingston reported:

Thank you to Ganz Greenhouse in Marseilles for donated flowers and plants for downtown planters. A Safe Route to School Grant has come through and will allow for the construction of sidewalks on the 200 block of Philmar St. and part of Chicago Street. The grant was for $250,000. The upgrade to the Renfrew Park parking lot is on schedule to be completed by the end of June.

EMS Director Michal Callahan reported:

The remount of ambulance 1815 is progressing and should be ready in a month or two. Ambulance 1824 has been in operation for two years, has gone on 1,454 calls, and logged 44,672 miles.

Director of Public Works Cory Scoles reported:

Village crews continue to keep busy with chipping of tree limbs and branches. A thank you to the Lions Club for maintaining Lions Lake and keeping the lake banks in shape.

REPORT OF COMMITTEES

Public Properties

Village complex repairs were discussed as to the most cost effective flooring flooring. Some updates will be needed for Stevenson Pool and bids will be requested. Grant money has been secured for the 2024 OSLAD (Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development) Grant at Renfrew Park and will now move into final design phase. It is hoped construction will start in the Spring of 2025.

Administration

The Board authorized the hiring of Hitchcock Designs for $12,000 to explore potential plans for the development of the downtown areas including Park Street and the empty lot next to Unpossible Mead.

OLD BUSINESS

None

NEW BUSINESS

The following items were acted upon:

Denied – Solicitors Permit request (4) – Sunrun Installation Services, Inc.

Denied – Solicitors Permit request – Sollight

Approved – National Night Out request on August 6

Approved – Aly Annes Street Closure request June 21-June 23 (Buzz the Gut)

Approved – Aly Annes Sound Amplification request June 21-23 (Buzz the Gut)

Approved – Sound Amplification Request for July 19, 2024, at Renfrew Park

Approved – DTHS Sound Amplification request

Approved – Curb Cut Request – 401 W. William St.

Approved – Curb Cut Request – 205 Taylor

Approved – Payment to Opperman Construction for WWTP $49,590.00

Approved – Makeup Air Unit Replacement Quote from Bowman $24,580.00

Approved – Quote from Kelly Electric for Renfrew Park lights $10,140.00

Approved – Payment to Com Ed $8,544.11 (reimbursable from insurance)

Approved – Quote from Linden & Company $10,062.00. (reimbursable from insurance)

Approved – Payment to GLEDC for 2024 Membership Investment for $8,504 based on Village population

Approve Water meters extension of the contract completion date due to fire loss

The Board entered in to Executive Session until adjournment.