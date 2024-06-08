On June 5th a few Dwight Lions stopped out to Lions Lake to look over the new Playground equipment that they shared in the expense of buying with the Village. It passed inspection and kids are encouraged to come out to Lions Lake and enjoy it.

Immediately afterwards the full club met at Renfrew Park for their annual steak night dinner and installation of new Officers for the coming year. The outgoing President, Randall Irvin, passed the gavel to the new President, Joey Fritsch.

The Dwight Lions are always looking for new members to continue with the tradition of community service. If you would like to join find a member and find out what Lionism can do for you.

(L-R) Bruce Bossert, Mike Ahearn, Keith Perry, Darryl Holt (seated), Dale Coughlin, Eric Stewart, Leo Coughlin