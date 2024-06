The Dwight First Congregational Church held a potluck on Sunday to welcome Pastor Eric Morgan and his family to the church and to the Dwight community. After serving as an interim pastor for several months, Pastor Eric officially began his tenure as settled pastor on June 1. The Morgans are in the process of unpacking after their move from Wheaton to the parsonage in Dwight. Services at the church are Sunday mornings at 10:30. All are welcome to attend.

