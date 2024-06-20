REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #230

Held in the Dwight Township High School Board Room On June 18, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Tim Henson called the meeting to order at 6:01 p.m.

PRESENT: Tim Henson; Joel Sandeno; Max Sulzberger; Jake Tjelle ABSENT: Chris Bunting; Kim Frauli; Eric Scheuer

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary PUBLIC COMMENT

None

NOTICES, COMMUNICATONS OR RECOGNITIONS

A thank-you note was received from the Telin family for a memorial donation received by the American Cancer Society.

Retirement thank-you notes were received from Cathy Fatigante, Cathy Ferguson, Julie Jensen and Coreen Perschnick.

REPORT OF BOARD COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Mr. Pittenger had included a data/achievement report and Mr. DeLong reviewed it with the Board. He noted that the data shows that our Math numbers need to go up. He reported that we will begin doing MAP testing at the HS next year to start tracking this data better and hoping to place some interventions in our curriculum to work with the low performing students in hopes of increasing these numbers.

Mr. DeLong reported that we are currently working on the Maintenance Shed. He also noted that we will probably have an Open House in the new practice facility in early August so the public can see it.

SUPERINTENDENT REPORT

Mr. DeLong reported on the following items: