REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #230
Held in the Dwight Township High School Board Room On June 18, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.
Board President Tim Henson called the meeting to order at 6:01 p.m.
PRESENT: Tim Henson; Joel Sandeno; Max Sulzberger; Jake Tjelle ABSENT: Chris Bunting; Kim Frauli; Eric Scheuer
Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary PUBLIC COMMENT
None
NOTICES, COMMUNICATONS OR RECOGNITIONS
A thank-you note was received from the Telin family for a memorial donation received by the American Cancer Society.
Retirement thank-you notes were received from Cathy Fatigante, Cathy Ferguson, Julie Jensen and Coreen Perschnick.
REPORT OF BOARD COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES
Mr. Pittenger had included a data/achievement report and Mr. DeLong reviewed it with the Board. He noted that the data shows that our Math numbers need to go up. He reported that we will begin doing MAP testing at the HS next year to start tracking this data better and hoping to place some interventions in our curriculum to work with the low performing students in hopes of increasing these numbers.
Mr. DeLong reported that we are currently working on the Maintenance Shed. He also noted that we will probably have an Open House in the new practice facility in early August so the public can see it.
SUPERINTENDENT REPORT
Mr. DeLong reported on the following items:
- 1) Final Tax Levy Figures: The HS Tax rate decreased from 2.359 last year to 2.323 this year, which was less than Mr. DeLong projected. The EAV came in at almost $300,000 more than anticipated.
- 2) Current Employment Vacancies: There are openings for 2 special education paraprofessionals in the Lifeskills classroom.
3) No July Board Meeting: We do not schedule a July Board meeting every year. All bills are pre-approved to be paid and we would only convene if in an emergency.
EXECUTIVE SESSION
There was no need for Executive Session during this meeting.
CONSENT AGENDA
Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:
- 1) Minutes of the May 15, 2024 Regular Board Meeting
- 2) Bills
- 3) Authorize Payment of Fiscal 2024 Bills
- 4) Authorize Payment of July 2024 Bills
- 5) Authorize Employment of New Faculty/Staff Members (2024-2025)
- 6) Approve Employment, Tim Miller, Cross Country Coach
- 7) Approve Employment, Megan Frazier, Special Education Teacher
- 8) Approve Resignation, Mjellma Galeaz, Cheer Coach
- 9) Approve Resignation, Stacy Arellano, Paraprofessional
- 10) Approve Resignation, Lori Marques, Paraprofessional
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
Mr. DeLong presented the second reading of PRESS Policy 6:190 and 7:40 updates and asked for final approval of both.
Moved by Sulzberger, seconded by Tjelle, to approve PRESS Policy 7:40 updates, as presented. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.
NEW BUSINESS
Mr. DeLong discussed the changes made to the Student Handbook and asked for approval. He noted that the handbook mostly adheres to the IPA model now.
Mr. DeLong reported that Arbor Management secured the food service bid for the 2024-25 school year and their proposal is included for approval. He reported that due to an error in the bidding process, we can only get a 1-year contract with them at this time and he will have to go through the bidding process again next year.
Mr. DeLong informed the Board that Dirt Works will perform the tiling work that was discussed at last month’s meeting for a cost not to exceed $21,050.
Mr. DeLong has reviewed the Executive Session minutes and determined that none of them should be opened to the public.
The proposal for renewal of our property/casualty/liability insurance has been received from PSIC. The total cost for this, including the Workman’s Comp insurance, is $119,651.94, which is an increase of 16.73% over last year. Mr. DeLong stated that we would most likely go out to bid on our insurance coverage next year if the costs continue to rise like they have in the past few years.
The FCCLA Summer Leadership Camp has been canceled so there will be no need to vote on this issue.