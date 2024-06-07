Students named to Heartland Community College Dean’s List


NORMAL, IL, June 7, 2024 – 456 full-time students and 895 part-time students have been named to the Heartland Community College Dean’s List for the Spring 2024 semester.

At the end of each fall and spring semester students earning a 3.5 or higher GPA during the preceding semester are named to the Heartland Community College Dean’s List.

Full Time

Erin Anderson Dwight IL
Maci Byers Ransom IL
Grace Mathus Odell IL

Part Time

Hana Bartnik Odell IL
Allison Bryant Odell IL
Murphy Connolly Dwight IL
Lillyan Duffy Dwight IL
Michael Hendershott Saunemin IL
Maci Johnson Dwight IL
Chayse Knobbe Odell IL
Summer Negray Odell IL
