Students named to Heartland Community College Dean’s List



NORMAL, IL, June 7, 2024 – 456 full-time students and 895 part-time students have been named to the Heartland Community College Dean’s List for the Spring 2024 semester.

At the end of each fall and spring semester students earning a 3.5 or higher GPA during the preceding semester are named to the Heartland Community College Dean’s List.

Full Time

Erin Anderson Dwight IL Maci Byers Ransom IL Grace Mathus Odell IL

Part Time

Hana Bartnik Odell IL Allison Bryant Odell IL Murphy Connolly Dwight IL Lillyan Duffy Dwight IL Michael Hendershott Saunemin IL Maci Johnson Dwight IL Chayse Knobbe Odell IL Summer Negray Odell IL