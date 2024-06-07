Students named to Heartland Community College Dean’s List
NORMAL, IL, June 7, 2024 – 456 full-time students and 895 part-time students have been named to the Heartland Community College Dean’s List for the Spring 2024 semester.
At the end of each fall and spring semester students earning a 3.5 or higher GPA during the preceding semester are named to the Heartland Community College Dean’s List.
Full Time
|Erin Anderson
|Dwight
|IL
|Maci Byers
|Ransom
|IL
|Grace Mathus
|Odell
|IL
Part Time
|Hana Bartnik
|Odell
|IL
|Allison Bryant
|Odell
|IL
|Murphy Connolly
|Dwight
|IL
|Lillyan Duffy
|Dwight
|IL
|Michael Hendershott
|Saunemin
|IL
|Maci Johnson
|Dwight
|IL
|Chayse Knobbe
|Odell
|IL
|Summer Negray
|Odell
|IL