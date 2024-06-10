Last week the Wethlis, self-described antique hounds, visited the Dwight Historical Museum to donate a vase which they had purchased 12 years ago at a flea market in their home state of Pennsylvania. Sue Wethli commented that it has been her dream since she acquired the vase to return it to its original home. Not only did she do that, but in the process, she met Alex McWilliams, great grandson of David McWilliams, who was elated with the donation. David McWilliams opened the first store in Dwight in 1855. He was also the founder of the Bank of Dwight.

