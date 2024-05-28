Illinois Receives Over $6.9 Million in Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grants to Help Ensure Safe, Potable Water Across Christian, DeWitt, Livingston, and Madison Counties CHAMPAIGN, IL May 28th, 2024 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) IL Acting State Director Molly Hammond today announced that USDA is funding four projects across Illinois to help ensure clean drinking water. “Safe and potable water is essential to any thriving community”, says Hammond. “Rural Development’s goal is to help rural towns and communities thrive, and we are proud to do that in a variety of ways, including providing funding via loans and grants for water and waste projects. The investments we’re making today help make a better tomorrow and it’s always exciting to see the impact these types of projects have across communities.” Through projects financed by USDA’s Water and Waste Disposal Loans, Grants and Loan Guarantees, the agency is helping state and local governments, private nonprofits and federally recognized Tribes build and improve rural water and wastewater systems. The funding will enable rural communities to expand access to clean and reliable drinking water, sanitary waste disposal and storm water drainage. For example: Christian County: Village of Mt. Auburn received a $207,000 loan to replace almost 1,500 feet of water main and service lines.

Livingston County: Village of Campus received a $1.97 million loan and grant combo to replace the watermain valve, new fire hydrants, and new water meter installations.

Madison County: Fosterburg Water District received a $4.2 million loan to expand their distribution system and looping of water mains to provide more potable water to Madison and Macoupin counties.

DeWitt County: Village of Kenney received a $520K loan to make improvements to the Village of Kenney’s water treatment plant, including new covered aerated lagoon system, a polishing reactor for additional ammonia removal, and replacement of influent lift station with a back-up generator.