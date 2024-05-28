Our Freshman shot putter, Graham Meister, won the Class A state championship on Saturday at EIU’s Big Blue! He won the title by 2 1/2 feet and was one of three freshmen that qualified. That honor can be added to the new school and meet record 0f 56′ 10.75″ he set at the Seneca Invite. CONGRATULATIONS GRAHAM! I want to do a shoutout to Coach Mitch Thompson and Coach Brent Olson as you have helped Graham over the last several seasons. Thank you for your dedication to Graham and all Redbird and Trojan throwers. I am so proud of all of other state qualifiers who are: Tristan Chambers ( 800, 4×400), Tyler Gubbins (400, 4×400, Ayden Roff (4×400), Joe Duffy (4×400), and Christopher Ozee (4×400 alternate). These athletes and other talented Trojans helped the team win in 2 meets and finish 2nd in 3 others. Graham (shot, discus), Tristan (800,1600, 4×4), Tyler (100,400,4×400), Joe (300IH, 4×4). and Ayden (4×4) were conference champs and All-Conference athletes. Coach Trewartha, Coach Thompson, and I truly enjoyed working with all our athletes and are very proud of their huge improvements and many achievements. Trojan track is back!

