News Release May 2024

Motion to approve the Consent Agenda

Motion to set the hearing to permanently transfer funds for June 19th, 2024 at 6:30 PM in the Tri-Point Board room in Kempton.

Motion to place student handbook updates on 1st reading has been tabled

Motion to approve the late start dates for the 2024-2025 school year as presented.

Motion to approve the purchase of bus cameras on all school buses for the 2024-2025 school year at a cost of $33,078 has been tabled

Motion to approve a contract extension with Livingston County for an SRO for the 2024-25 school year.

Motion to go into closed session @ ____ pm for the: A. appointment, employment, discipline, performance of specific employees; in accordance with 5 ILCS 120/2 (c ) and (1) , (2)and (3) of the Illinois Open Meeting Act.

Motion to employ Emily Ainlay as High School Cheer Coach

Motion to employ Remy Lewis as High School Assistant Boys Basketball Coach

Motion to employ Emily Ainlay as High School National Honor Society Sponsor

Motion to hire Sarah Roman, Will Patterson, Riley Patterson, Anthony Harrell, Lexi Donley, Val Conkling, Dalton Reed, Karen Mohler, Jane Moore, Steve Weaver, Joe Johns, Ty Platz, Erica Harrell, and Kaytelyn Poe as summer workers for 2024

Motion to approve the retention of the following athletic coaches for the 2024-2025 school year: Brendan Elens, Mike Kelly, Bre Fisher, Aaron Robbins, Dalton Reed, Joe Santillo, Will Patterson, Kristin Opperman, Allison Storm and Jan Weston.

Motion to accept the resignation of Caite Naese as JH instructional aide effective at the end of the 2023-2024 school year

Next Board Meeting June 19, 2024 in Board Room, Kempton