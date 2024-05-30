The Grundy County VAC and Hines VA Hospital are on the road to connect to with veterans.

The US Department of Veterans Affairs (USDVA), Veterans Health Administration (VHA) is America’s largest integrated health care system, providing care at 1,321 health care facilities, including 172 medical centers and 1,138 outpatient sites of care of varying complexity (VHA outpatient clinics), serving 9 million enrolled Veterans each year.

At Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, the health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago and at six outpatient clinics across the region, Hines VA offers primary, extended and specialty care to Veteran patients in the Chicago area. We are the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million Veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 56,000 veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

To learn more about services available from the Veterans Health Administration at Hines VA Hospital and the community clinics the Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission along with the Hines VA Hospital Outreach Team will host an outreach event on Monday June 3, 2024, from 10 am to 2 pm at the Community Room of the Minooka Village Hall at 121 E McEvilly Road Minooka, IL.

This event is open to all veterans and no registration is required.

This event will have a representative from Hines VA Hospital to answer questions regarding eligibility and enrollment in VA health care, the Grundy County VAC will be on hand to answer questions and assist with other VA benefits like service-connected claims and burial benefits. Local veteran service organizations will also be available to discuss membership eligibility and programs of their organizations.

Please bring a copy of your DD214 and a Photo ID if you would like to enroll in VA health care or discuss any benefits or to file a claim for benefits or services. If you do not have a copy of your DD 214, the Grundy County VAC can assist you with getting a copy.

A veteran is also welcome to contact the VAC at vac@grundycountyil.gov or 815-941-3152 to ask general questions or to schedule an office appointment.