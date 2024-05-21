**UPDATE**

UNIT: ISP Troop 3

LOCATION : Interstate 55 northbound at Milepost 246, Braidwood, Will County

DATE and TIME: May 21, 2024 at approximately 8:35 a.m.

BRIEF SYNOPSIS : Preliminary information indicates the following occurred: ISP Troop 3 responded to a multi-unit crash involving three school buses at the above location. Units 1, 2, and 3, all 2024 Yellow IC School Busses, were traveling northbound in the right lane as traffic slowed to a stop. Unit 1 was unable to stop in time and struck the rear of Unit 2. Unit 2 struck the rear of Unit 3. Eleven children were transported to local area hospitals with minor injuries. No additional vehicles were involved. All remaining passengers were accounted for and returned to their school for release to their parents. All lanes have been re-opened. The Unit 1 driver was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash. There is no further information available.

