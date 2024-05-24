Slammers take series from league-leading Boomers

Joliet, IL – The Joliet Slammers defeated a familiar face Thursday in their series-clinching victory over the Schaumburg Boomers.

Joliet (5-7) took an early 1-0 lead over former Slammer and 2023 Frontier League Pitcher of the Year Cole Cook with a Matthew Warkentin double to left center field in the bottom of the first, scoring Jeissy De La Cruz.

Schaumburg (8-3) responded in the top of the fourth inning with a double to left center field by Aaron Simmons, scoring Kyle Fitzgerald to tie the game 1-1. The Slammers cracked the game wide open in the bottom of the fifth when Matthew Warkentin singled through the left side.

Boomers center fielder Brett Milazzo overran the ball, allowing Liam McArthur and Drew Stengren to score for a 3-1 Joliet lead. Tommy Stevenson extended the lead to three runs with a double to the right-center field gap, scoring Warkentin.

Schaumburg closed the gap on a groundout from Brett Milazzo in the top of the sixth, scoring Seth Gray. The Boomers cut the deficit to one, 4-3, when Christian Fedko singled through the left side to score Brett Milazzo in the top of the eighth inning.

Frank Plesac secured his first save and the series win by pitching a scoreless ninth inning, giving the Slammers a 4-3 victory.

Andrew Dietz earned the win for Joliet, striking out two batters and allowing two earned runs in six innings pitched. Cole Cook was tagged with the loss for Schaumburg, allowing three earned runs and striking out eight batters in six innings.

The Slammers will hit the road for two series, facing the Windy City ThunderBolts Friday through Sunday before a three-game set against the Gateway Grizzlies from Tuesday to Thursday.

