Slammers fall to Boomers in series opener

Schaumburg (8-1) opened up the scoring in the bottom of the first when Kyle Fitzgerald doubled down the left field line, bringing home Chase Dawson for a 1-0 lead. Joliet (3-7) responded in the bottom half of the inning with a double by Matt Warkentin to score Jeissy De La Cruz and tie the game at one each.

The Boomers regained the lead in the top of the second and extended their lead to 4-1 on a two-run homer to right field. by Seth Grey.

Westcott broke the career record when he struck out Alec Craig looking in the top of the fifth inning. The punchout was the 540th of his Frontier League career, surpassing the previous record set of 539 strikeouts by Gunnar Kines.

Westcott broke the Frontier League career record for starts earlier this season. He is currently second all-time in innings pitched in the Frontier League and will look to break the record this season.

The Slammers cut into the deficit in the bottom of the sixth inning with a solo home run to right field by Antonio Valdez. Matthew Warkentin then made it a 4-3 ballgame in the bottom of the eighth inning with another solo shot, this time to center field.

Schaumburg added one final run in the top of the ninth inning before Jake Joyce closed out the ballgame for a 5-3 Boomers victory.

John Wilson earned the win for Schaumburg, striking out four batters over five innings and allowing one earned run. Zac Westcott was tagged with the loss for Joliet, pitching five innings allowing four earned runs and striking out three batters.

The Slammers will face the Boomers tomorrow for another Education Day. First pitch will be at 10:05 a.m.

