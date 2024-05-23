Joliet, IL – Two three-run innings Wednesday lifted the Slammers to a win over the Schaumburg Boomers on the second Education Day of the season. Joliet, IL – Two three-run innings Wednesday lifted the Slammers to a win over the Schaumburg Boomers on the second Education Day of the season.

Schaumburg (8-2) took the early lead in the top of the first inning when a Ryan McCarthy double down the right field line scored Alec Craig. The Boomers extended their lead to 2-0 the next inning on a Felix Aberouette single, scoring Will Prater.

The Slammers (4-7) responded in the bottom of the second with a single to center field by Antonio Valdez, scoring Victor Nova. Joliet then took the lead with singles to left field by Drew Stengren and Liam McArthur, scoring Valdez and Broc Mortensen to take a 3-2 lead.

Schaumburg tied the game in the top of the fourth before the Slammers retook the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Victor Nova singled down the right field line to score Jeissy De La Cruz. Antonio Valdez then hit a two-run triple, scoring Nova and Jonathan Sierra for a 6-3 Joliet lead.

Schaumburg scored its last runs in the top of the eighth on a Felix Aberouette single and Alec Craig walk, cutting the deficit to one.

The Slammers put the Boomers back in their coop with a three-run Matthew Warkentin home run to right field, scoring Jonathan Sierra and Jeissy De La Cruz. Cameron Smith finished off the 9-5 Joliet win in the top of the ninth.

Ricky Castro pitched four innings for the Slammers, allowing three earned runs and striking out two batters. Brendan Knoll allowed three earned runs and struck out three batters in three innings pitched for Schaumburg.

Joliet returns to action tomorrow night, May 23, for Hockey Night against the Boomers at Slammers Stadium. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

