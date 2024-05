Dwight Varsity Lady Trojans fell to St. Bede 7-3

Taylor Heath pitched for the Trojans. She gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks, & had 12 strikeouts.

Heath also lead at the plate with 2 hits, a single & double

Averi Jury with a single & RBI

Avery Scheuer with a double

And Megan Livingston with a single

Record: 4-2

Lady Trojans play at home Wednesday at 4:30 against Serena