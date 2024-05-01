OSF Saint James – John W. Albrecht Medical Center earns an “A” hospital safety grade from The Leapfrog Group

New grade for Spring 2024 is a national recognition for patient safety.

(May 1, 2024 | PONTIAC, Illinois) – A hospital with a 117-year health care ministry in Central Illinois is celebrating national distinction for achievements in prioritizing patient safety by protecting patients from preventable harm and errors.

OSF HealthCare Saint James John W. Albrecht Medical Center has earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog. Leapfrog assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to hospitals across the country based on more than 30 measures of errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.

Derrick Frazier, president, OSF Saint James, emphasizes patient safety is always at the forefront of patient care that takes place at OSF Saint James. “Our physicians, nurses and staff provide the safest, high-quality care to those we serve every day. Receiving the highest grade from The Leapfrog Group is validation of the diligent patient-centered work of our Mission Partners and we support the transparency about quality and safety that the Leapfrog grades provide,” says Frazier. “The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses national performance measures. While we humbly accept this demonstration of our accomplishment, our team at OSF Saint James also understands and embraces our need for continuous improvement. We know our journey to excellence is never done.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program focused exclusively on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day nationally. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“Everyone who works at OSF HealthCare Saint James Medical Center should be proud of this ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It takes complete dedication of at every level, and an ironclad commitment to putting patients first. I thank OSF Saint James, its leadership, clinicians, staff, and volunteers for caring so deeply for its patients and their safety.”

To see OSF Saint James full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram and via The Leapfrog Group newsletter.