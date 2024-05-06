Age 96 of East Brooklyn, Illinois passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at The ARC of Dwight.

Born on March 23, 1928, Unetta Marie was a daughter of Richard and Marie (Wood) Golding. She spent her formative years in Reddick, Illinois and on September 18, 1948, she exchanged vows with Joseph Jirus. Together, they established their first home in Gardner before eventually settling in East Brooklyn where she has resided for the past 73 years.

In her early days, Unetta worked as a waitress at her family’s restaurant in Reddick and later had a stint at the Grinchuck Pants Factory in Braidwood. However, her most cherished role was that of a devoted wife and mother. She actively participated in various community organizations such as the South Wilmington United Methodist Church’s Woman’s Star Club, where she was a member; the Kankakee Moose Lodge and the South Wilmington Senior Citizens group. In addition she and Joe were also Charter Members of the South Wilmington Fireman’s Club.

Unetta was known for her love of staying active through walking and exercising. She found joy in maintaining a well-kept home, tending to her garden, preserving her harvests through canning, engaging in ballroom dancing, and showcasing her talent in sewing. A spirited individual who enjoyed shopping excursions and indulging in sweet treats like ice cream and milkshakes; she had an infectious smile coupled with a distinctive laugh that left an imprint on all who knew her. Above all else, Unetta will be fondly remembered for her unwavering love for family. Her heart overflowed with joy at the sight of her grandchildren thriving and witnessing the growth of succeeding generations including her great-grandchildren.

Unetta Jirus will forever hold a special place in the hearts of those who were lucky enough to be touched by her presence.

Survivors include her two children: Robert Jirus of Gardner and Helen (Larry) Elliott of South Wilmington; three grandchildren: Brian (Heather) Jirus and Kelley (Al) Johnston, both of Wilmington and Christina (Kyle) Veronda of Lebanon, Indiana; four great grandchildren: Alyssa Johnston, Anthony Johnston, Hunter Veronda and Brooklyn Veronda, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Unetta was preceded in death by her parents; husband Joseph (1993); daughter-in-law, Janice Jirus (2023); three sisters: Waunetta Golding, Garnetta (Dominic) Ferrari and Juanetta Patti, and two brothers, Richard, Jr. (Evelyn) Golding and John (Ardes) Golding.

The family will receive friends for a visitation at Reeves Funeral Home, 203 Liberty Street in Gardner on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday morning, May 8, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service 11:00 a.m.

Burial will follow in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery, where Unetta will be laid to rest with her late husband, Joseph.

Pallbearers will be Brian Jirus, Anthony Johnston, Al Johnston, Kyle Veronda, Richard Ciluffo and Charles Harvey. Honorary Pallbearers will be Hunter Veronda and Rick Yatuni.

A heartfelt thank you is extended to the dedicated and caring staff at The ARC of Dwight, as well as with UpliftedCare Hospice for the care and support shown to Unetta and the family. Your kindness will always be remembered.

