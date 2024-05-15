Margaret Agnes “Maggie” Boma, 97, formerly of Piper City, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. She was born on June 10, 1926 in Piper City, the daughter of Clement Eugene “Gene” and Mary Ellen “Ella” (Cleary) Nethercott who preceded her in death. Maggie married Francis “Skunk” M. Boma on June 19, 1948 in Piper City and he preceded her in death in 1999. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Julia Miller and Jeanne “Bea” Donnelly; one brother, Vincent Nethercott; two sons, Thomas and Anton (Tony); and one granddaughter, Jennifer.

Margaret is survived by her children: Mary (Kevin) Schwenk of Mahomet, Sheila (the late Harry) Sola of Crestwood, Roger (Gloria) Boma of Herod, Dennis (Nancy) Boma of Mahomet, Bruce (Lori Outlaw) Boma of Champaign, Mark (Mary) Boma of Dwight; daughters-in-law, Barbara Boma of Henderson, NV and Dawn Boma, of St. Louis, MO; and 21 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews, particularly the children of her sister Mary Julia: Denise, Greg, Janet, Marianne, Martin, Anita, Delores, Collette, and Alicia; and her sister Jeanne: Pat Donnelly.

Margaret was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Piper City, CCW where she served as Past President, American Legion Auxiliary in Piper City, Forty & Eight Veterans Organization, Piper City Monday Night Reading Circle, and the Pontiac Women of the Moose. She enjoyed many hobbies including crocheting, sewing, crafting, quilting, and baking (especially Red Velvet cake, German Chocolate cake, and pumpkin rolls).

She and Francis were avid Euchre and Bridge players and longtime members of the Jolly Twelve Card Club. She especially enjoyed a competitive game of Euchre and dared anyone willing to challenge her as an opponent. Ball Room Dancing was also an activity they enjoyed with their social group.

Margaret was an accomplished musician and in her early years enjoyed entertaining others with her singing and piano playing talent.

Margaret was born and raised in rural Piper City. After high school, she attended the College of St. Francis in Joliet for two years before moving to Gridley to take her first teaching assignment at a one-room schoolhouse.

She suspended her education and teaching duties in 1948 to marry Francis “Skunk” Boma following his return from Navy military service. They settled on the Boma family homestead in rural Piper where they raised their eight children in the same house in which Francis grew up.

As if she didn’t have enough to do, she helped on the farm and took on a part-time job as cashier at Cook’s IGA.

After her youngest Tony was born, she returned to taking college courses, began substitute teaching, and eventually got her teaching certificate in 1972. She then embarked on a 25-year career at the Tri-Point school district, teaching special reading classes, grades 1 through 5.

After retiring from education, for 18 years she worked as a cashier and hostess at Hicks Restaurant in Gilman and accumulated an entirely new sphere of friends and acquaintances. She also served as an election judge for several years.

Following Francis’ retirement the couple moved in to Piper City and in recent years Margaret has resided at Courtyard Estates in Piper City and at the Villas of Hollybrook in Gibson City and Rantoul.

Everyone Maggie encountered knew her to be a lively and jovial spirit. She had never-ending energy and was always smiling and giggling. Her favorite tease would be to ask her grandchildren or someone she had known for years, “Do you know who I am?” Of course, they always did.

Margaret “Maggie” Boma will be leaving behind a legacy like few have ever created. She was the last surviving member of her family’s generation.

A Funeral Mass will be at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Piper City at 11a.m on Saturday, May 25. Visitation will be prior to the mass from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Piper City.

Memorials can be made to the donor’s choice.

Arrangements are by the Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.

Please share a memory of Maggie at http://www.knappfuneralhomes.com.