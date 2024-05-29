Anna Marie (Hoggins) Thorne, 86, of Reedsburg, WI, passed peacefully May 23, 2024, at the Reedsburg Hospital with her loving family by her side. Ann was born September 6, 1937, in Pontiac, IL to parents Hugh LeRoy Hoggins, and Mary Louise (Shane) Hoggins, one of eight children.

She attended schools in Rooks Creek and Pontiac. As a young woman, Ann left school to care for her oldest sister Betty’s four young children, when Betty suddenly passed in 1959. Ann married Arnold “Ole” Thorne March 6,1960 in Rooks Creek. Together they built a family and lived a farmer’s life. Ann was not only a farm wife and mother, but also a farmer. She worked the fields with her husband and planted a garden each year to help feed her family. They lived in Graymont and Odell Illinois until they settled in Wisconsin, farming in the Loganville and Lime Ridge area. While in Lime Ridge, Ann worked as a CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) at Sauk County Health Care. When they retired from farming in 2004, they moved to Cazenovia “Caz”, WI, where they organized the Coffee Clutch Club. Ann made coffee every morning for the Club, Monday through Friday, charging a dollar a cup. All profits were then donated to the Caz Volunteer Fire Department, the local school, local park and other community beautification projects, including welcome signs, downtown flower planters and a mural. They moved to Reedsburg in 2018, where they were able to enjoy socializing with their neighbors, and many visits from her five grandsons, their wives, and four great grandchildren, which brought her much joy.

Ann is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ole; daughter Cindy (Denny) McCauley, and daughter-in-law Ellen Thorne, both of Hillpoint, WI; brother Hugh (Doreen) Hoggins and Sister- in-laws Marilyn Witthar and Mary Ann Hoggins; grandsons, Jason (Toni) Thorne, Matt Thorne, Marcus (Lexy) McCauley, Mason (Mackenzie) McCauley, and Carson (Kristina) McCauley; great grandchildren Colt & Briar Thorne and Nash & Lennox McCauley; and by many nieces and nephews. Ann was preceded in death by her parents and her son Steve Thorne; siblings Betty Dohleman, William “Bill” Hoggins, Linda Hamilton, Robert “Bob” Hoggins, and two infants; sisters-in-law Elenora “Blondie” Hoggins, and Lois Leonard Dohleman. Brothers-in-law Clarence Hamilton, Gordon Dohleman, and Ken Witthar; and one niece and one nephew.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 30 from 4 PM to 7 PM at Grasse Funeral Home in Reedsburg. Funeral service will be held Friday, May 31, 2024 at 11 AM at Grasse Funeral Home with Pastor Jason McDoungh officiating. Visitation will also be held Friday at 10 AM until the time of service at Grasse Funeral Home. Luncheon to follow at the Willow Community Center. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Services in Reedsburg is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials for remembrance may be made to Farmer Angels Network or the Lime Ridge Methodist Church.