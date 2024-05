Below is a link for the Norsk museum annual newsletter. As you will see, much went on in 2023 and much more in 2024. We’re looking forward to seeing you this summer!

2024 dates to save:

· May 19 Park Ridge Parade [Norwegian Constitution Day]

· June 1 Opening Day / Breakfast

· Visit the Norsk Museum 1-5 Sat-Sun May through October

https://www.norskmuseum.org/