MVK Middle School – Honor Roll

At the end of each quarter, the academic accomplishments of our students are recognized through the posting of the Honor Roll. The first is the “High” Honor Roll. Students must have all “A’s” in core subject areas. There was a certificate awarded to them for this honor. The second is the Honor Roll. Students must have only “A’s” and “B’s” in core subject areas. There was a certificate awarded to them for this honor.

The following are on the High Honor roll and received a certificate:

8th Grade –Breckin Anderson, Mark Brookman, Brynlee Hunt, Addison Kilmer, Brooklyn Sheedy, Morgan Starwalt, Ayden Talsma, Kaydynce Wardlow & Tucker Yard

7th Grade – Abby Brockman, Blake Claypool, Zander Lindner, Marlie Lissy, Macayla Petro, Braden Skelton & Ameliah Weber

6th Grade – Kayla Cole & Cathlynn Collet

The following are on the Honor Roll and received a certificate:

8th Grade – Jaeda Bazik, Vivianna Barrera, Grace Biros, Bailey Kruger, Marissa Marcellis, Morgan Stockman, Ximena Valenciano, Leah Willis, Gryphon Wills,

7th Grade – Elina Akre, Lorenzo Isham, Jeffrey Leonard, Emberlyn Paquette, Maggie Pfeifer, Addison Phillips, Lesli Pichardo, Karla Riddle & Ben Theobald

6th Grade – Kaylee Duncan, Emalee Ferrara, Kenley Kruger, Makenzie Maretta, Vincent Moore, Blake Pfeifer, Jeremiah Valenciano & Lyla Wilkinson

5th Grade – Avery Bauer, Cash Harford, Ebin Nowak, Mia Shouse, Drake Wills & Hadley Wyble