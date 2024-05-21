The Tri County Conference has announced its All Conference Athletes for the Spring Season.

Baseball and Softball players are chosen by the Coaches in the Conference. Coaches are not allowed to vote for their own athletes. Track athletes are chosen with a first place finish at the TCC conference meet. The Dwight Township High School Athletic Department is honored to spotlight the following athletes:

Boys’ Track:

Tyler Gubbins – All Conference in the 100m, 400m, and 4 x 400m relay

Graham Meister – All Conference in the Shot Put and Discus

Tristan Chambers – All Conference in the 800m, 1600m, ad the 4x400m relay

Ayden Roff – All Conference in the 4 x 400m relay

Joe Duffy – All conference in the 4 x 400m relay

Softball:

2nd Team, Shortstop, Megan Livingston

1st Team, 3rd Baseman and Pitcher, Averi Jury

Baseball:

2nd Team: 2nd Baseman, Owen Dunlap and Pitcher and 1st Baseman, Terry Wilkey

1st Team: Pitcher and Shortstop, Luke Gallet

Luke Gallet received unanimous votes for this award, and was also nominated as the Tri-County Conference Player of the Year.