Morris Hospital Hosts Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon

May 21, 2024, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers recently hosted a celebratory luncheon at the Morris Country Club to recognize hospital volunteers for achieving milestones in volunteer hours and years of service.

In the past year, volunteers at Morris Hospital logged a total of 18,322 hours in over 20 different areas. Volunteer services allowed Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers to provide over 7,000 rides through its free patient transportation service. In addition, volunteers welcomed thousands of visitors at the main entrance reception desk, assembled thousands of admission packets for patients, sewed and knitted baby caps and Christmas stockings for newborns in the Family Birthing Suites, planted and maintained the Serenity Garden, assisted patients and families in the surgical waiting room, staffed the Gift Shop resulting in $30,000 in net proceeds for the Morris Hospital Foundation, and much more.

In addition to recognizing service hours and welcoming new volunteers, Morris Hospital honored Shirley Dix for 25 years of service and Judith Kuntz for 10,000 hours of service.

Manager of Volunteer Services Karen Nowosielski addressed the volunteers at the luncheon and said, “Today we are celebrating the dedication and selfless service of our volunteers” said Nowosielski. “Whether you are a long-time volunteer, or a new volunteer, and regardless of how many hours you choose to give, what you do makes a difference.”

Morris Hospital President & CEO Tom Dohm was also in attendance, and in his address to the volunteers he spoke about the various ways volunteers contribute to the mission of Morris Hospital. “I ask each volunteers to take a moment before their next volunteer shift and think about their impact on the mission of our wonderful hospital and what that means to our community. If you do this, I guarantee that you will find even greater meaning to your volunteer service at Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers.”