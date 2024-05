Morris Hospital Announces CPR, AED and First Aid Training Class

April 25, 2024, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers is offering the American Heart Association’s Heartsaver CPR AED & First Aid Training course for the general public on Wednesday, May 15, from 4-8 p.m. at Shabbona School, 725 School St., Morris.

The course is for individuals interested in learning skills that could save the life of a loved one, friend, co-worker, or community member. Participants will learn the skills needed to perform high quality CPR, proper use of an automated external defibrillator (AED), relief of foreign-body airway obstruction, and basic first aid.

The cost is $110 and includes American Heart Association materials. Participants should enter through door 22 on the southwest side of the building.

In 2024, Morris Hospital will also be offering the Heartsaver CPR, AED and First class on September 18 and November 13.

Register online at www.morrishospital.org/events. For more information, call 815-705-7360.