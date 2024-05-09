REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT COMMON SCHOOL DISTRICT #232

Held in the Dwight Common School District Library On May 8, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Nick Stipanovich called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.

PRESENT: Lori Bowman; Mark Christenson; Marc Ellis; Jaime Mallaney; Nick Stipanovich; Chuck Trainor

ABSENT: Tara Hansen

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Julie Schultz, Principal; Micheal Bennett-Tejes, Asst. Principal/AD

REDBIRD OF THE MONTH

Mrs. Schultz announced that Jennifer Boudreau had been chosen as the Redbird of the Month.

NOTICES, COMMUNICATIONS AND RECOGNITIONS

A thank-you card was received from the David Wiley family for the memorial plant sent by the Boards. Students that placed at the recent IESA Music Contest were in attendance to receive their awards.

PUBLIC COMMENT

None

REPORTS OF COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Mrs. Thompson was in attendance to give the DEA Report for this month. Mary Schultz also reported on her final Challenger mission with the 8th Grade students.

Mrs. Schultz’ report stands as read.

Mr. Bennett-Tejes informed the Board that 8 athletes have qualified for the State Track Meet that begins on Friday, May 10th.

Mr. DeLong reported that the summer projects are set up to begin this summer on the roof and the plumbing and ventilation.