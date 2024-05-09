REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT COMMON SCHOOL DISTRICT #232
Held in the Dwight Common School District Library On May 8, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.
Board President Nick Stipanovich called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.
PRESENT: Lori Bowman; Mark Christenson; Marc Ellis; Jaime Mallaney; Nick Stipanovich; Chuck Trainor
ABSENT: Tara Hansen
Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Julie Schultz, Principal; Micheal Bennett-Tejes, Asst. Principal/AD
REDBIRD OF THE MONTH
Mrs. Schultz announced that Jennifer Boudreau had been chosen as the Redbird of the Month.
NOTICES, COMMUNICATIONS AND RECOGNITIONS
A thank-you card was received from the David Wiley family for the memorial plant sent by the Boards. Students that placed at the recent IESA Music Contest were in attendance to receive their awards.
PUBLIC COMMENT
None
REPORTS OF COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES
Mrs. Thompson was in attendance to give the DEA Report for this month. Mary Schultz also reported on her final Challenger mission with the 8th Grade students.
Mrs. Schultz’ report stands as read.
Mr. Bennett-Tejes informed the Board that 8 athletes have qualified for the State Track Meet that begins on Friday, May 10th.
Mr. DeLong reported that the summer projects are set up to begin this summer on the roof and the plumbing and ventilation.
Mr. DeLong thanked all of the staff during Teacher Appreciation Week.
The Joint Annual Conference registration will be opening soon and Board members need to respond if they are attending or not.
SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT
Mr. DeLong reported on the following issues:
- Graduation Details: The ceremony will be held on Thursday, May 23rd at 7:00 p.m. in Kresl Memorial Gymnasium
- Skyward Switchover, Registration: Mr. DeLong reported that we are undergoing a platform change in our Skyward software system for the student side this summer; therefore, online registration will be delayed until after July 1st.
- Vision 2030: Mr. DeLong was on the Vision 2030 committee and in short their goal is to have less mandates placed on schools through legislation.
- Cafeteria: Discussion again was held on painting the cafeteria and how we could preserve the student handprints that have been in place for over 20 years. They agreed to further discuss this early next year so there may be a plan in place before we run out of room in the café.
EXECUTIVE SESSION
Go into Executive Session at 6:31 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.
Exit Executive Session at 6:43 p.m. Roll call.
CONSENT AGENDA
Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:
- Minutes of the April 10, 2024 Regular Board Meeting
- Bills
- Approve Intent to Retire Letter, Jeanette McCloskey, Teacher, End of 2027-28 School Year
- Approve Resignation, Jan Baker, Paraprofessional
- Approve Resignation, Marissa Stoffel, Assistant Track Coach
- Approve Resignation, Tasha Nash, Paraprofessional
- Approve Employment, Dezi Leonard, Special Education Teacher
- Approve Employment, Samantha Quinn, Math/Science Teacher
- Approve Employment, Allan Zarbock, Assistant Wrestling Coach
- Approve Employment, Kaylee Gelsthorpe, Assistant Girls Track Coach
- Approve Employment, Lindsey Muzzarelli, Head Boys Track Coach
- Approve Employment, Mickey McDowell, Baseball Coach
- Approve Transfer, Allison Trewartha, School Secretary
- Approve Employment, Shea Strachan, School Secretary
- Approve Employment, Chad Miller, Concession Stand Coordinator
- Approve Employment, Alisha Emmons, Paraprofessional Substitute
- Approve Employment, Bruce Statler, Summer Maintenance
- Approve Employment, Mia Juarez, Summer Worker
- Approve Employment, Eloise Becker, Summer Worker
- Approve Resignation, Dakota Irvine, Teacher and Coach
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
Mr. DeLong held the 2nd reading of PRESS Plus Policy #114.
NEW BUSINESS
Mr. DeLong presented the 1st Reading of PRESS Plus Policy 6:190 and Policy 7:40, both regarding Homeschool participation in extra-curricular activities.
Mr. DeLong presented a list of Homeschool vendors/resources that he has researched that align with ISBE standards. This list will be provided to any Homeschool family that wishes to have their student participate in extra-curricular activities at DGS.
Mr. DeLong presented the lowest responsible bid for repairs to the Bathroom ventilation systems. The low bid was submitted by Climate Tech Heating and Cooling, Inc. in the amount of $27,500. This will be part of the Maintenance Grant project scheduled for this summer.
Mr. DeLong presented the lowest responsible bid for repairs to the roof. The low bid was from Plattville Coating in the amount of $385,750.
Mr. DeLong reported that the lease on our 9 acres of farm ground is up after this farming season. After discussion with some local farmers and the Farm Bureau, he feels that Mike Vigna is doing a good job with the ground and he would like to look into an extension of the current agreement. We have received an average of $205/acre over the last 5 years, as the district received half of the net profit.
Mr. DeLong presented the Consolidated District Plan for 2024-25 for approval by the Board. This is standard procedure for the district to be able to apply for federal Title grants.
Mr. DeLong presented the Board meeting dates, times and locations for the 2024-25 school year. They will remain on the 2nd Wednesday of each month at 6:00 pm in the Library except for next June, when the meeting will be held jointly with the HS on a date to be determined.
Mr. DeLong presented the updated Student Handbook for the 2024-25 school year.
Mr. DeLong presented the proposal from BLDD for the Physical Needs Assessment and QLEO Analysis. The cost of this assessment will be $21,500. This assessment is necessary so that the district can plan for future building needs.
Mr. DeLong presented the 2024-25 IESA Annual Membership and Dues for approval.
Mr. DeLong presented the list of Extra-Curricular Personnel for the 2024-25 school year for approval. adjourn the meeting at 7:04 p.m.