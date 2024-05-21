The MVK Seniors met May 21, 2024 at the Mazon American Legion for lunch provided by the CNN and furnished by “The Upper Crust ” from Yorkville

Robin Homerding subbed for President Sherry McIntosh and she called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was said. A silent prayer was said for ill and deceased members and others, including Firefighters, Police Officers, and Military Members all over the world.

Happy Birthday was sung for Sandy Chismarick and Myron Hexdall. The Door prizes were won by Joyce Lucas, Bob Matzen, and Shirley Perterson.

The Secretary’s and Treasurer’s reports were read and a motion to agree was given by Nancy Johnson and seconded by Bill McCormick. A motion to adjourn the meeting was offered by Shirley Sterba and seconded by Carl Johnson.

The next meeting will be held on June 18,2024 with Euchre at 10:30 AM and Bingo following the meeting. Anyone 60 or older is invited to join for a small donation. Be sure to call CNN at (1-815-941-1590 ) to make a reservation.