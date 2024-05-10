Mary Schultz will be retiring from Dwight Common School at the end of the 2023 – 2024 school year.

During her time at DCS she has taught 8th Grade Science, Math, Social Studies, and Astronomy. Her career has spanned 30 years, 18 of which were in Dwight.

Along the way she has earned the Illinois Principals Association – Teacher Award.

Schultz felt the the time was right to retire and plans to travel and spend more time, along with her husband Scott, with their out-of-state children. They also plan to continue living in Dwight.

Schultz feels the teaching landscape has changed dramatically over the last 20 years, some good, some not so good. She feels today’s teachers are facing challenges one could have never imagined when they started.

The retiring teacher says she will miss relationships with her students and colleagues.

Some of her favorite memories are the Day of Discovery outings at Kankakee State Park and taking students to the Challenger Learning Center. In 2018 she was nominated by the staff at Heartland Community College’s Challenger Learning Center for the June Scobee Rodgers Innovative Educator Award. She was one of 43 nominees from across the country.

Schultz is married to her husband Scott, and have three children: Nick, Bubba & Kirsten (soon to be daughter-in law), and Isabelle.

Congratulations Mary Loretta Lipinski Schultz, and thank you!