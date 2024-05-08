Katie Gartke is set to retire from Dwight Common School at the end of this school year after 31 years of teaching.

She has has taught 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th grade Special Education at DGS and has received Redbird Teacher of the Month.

Gartke’s husband has recently retired and she decided it was time for her as well. Retirement plans include travel and spending time at their lake house.

Gartke offered some reflections on her career and retirement:

Teaching has definitely seen many changes. Technology has made a huge impact on teaching, and how students now receive/learn information. Technology has given special education students an ability to access more information in ways that are more helpful to each individual. Another change includes student focus. More students are focused on the world outside of school. Media plays an important role in their lives. Instruction is therefore geared towards their interests. Teaching can be a stressful job, so I am looking forward to relaxing and taking things as they come. I will miss my students and the staff the most. Most students are great to work with, and the staff is always helpful and caring. Some of my favorite memories are from Day of Discovery, the Greek Olympics Unit, and various moments in the classroom.

Gartke is married to Mark and has two children, Madeleine(Eli) and Andrew.

Congratulations and thank you to Katie Gartke!