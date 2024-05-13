Julie Jensen is set to retire from Dwight Township High School at the end of this school year.

While at Dwight she has taught Physical Education/Driver Education and has been Head Girls Golf Coach. Her other teaching activities have included coaching volleyball, softball, and junior high volleyball and softball. She also has been a Class Sponsor and Yearbook Advisor. Overall, she has taught 34 years, with 19 of those at Dwight.

She started her teaching career at Prairie Central High School where she taught Physical Education. At PC she coached Varsity Volleyball, JV Volleyball, 7th and 8th grade volleyball, and had one State appearance at the 7th grade level. She also coached the 4th and 5th grade intramural volleyball program. After 15 years at PC, she took a job at Dwight Township High School, where she has been for the last 19 years. While coaching girls golf for the last 9 years, there have been many sectional team and individual appearances.

Jensen has been nominated for teacher of the month in past years, as well as this March.

What has been most special to her during her teaching and coaching career has been the students and colleagues that she was able to share all her years with. She says, “In teaching it’s the daily interaction with the students and their accomplishments in the classroom that is fun to witness. In coaching it is the accomplishments that they earn from putting in the practice and work it takes to be successful”.

Some special accomplishments for golf have been having golfers move on to sectionals every year but one. A few have also gone on to golf in college.

Jensen says she will miss the interaction with her students, colleagues, and all the activities that make the year fly by at the high school. She adds that teaching young adults is rewarding and challenging, but it is very fulfilling!

Jensen reflected on her time teaching carreer:

“I was able to come to work and do what I like most, which is working with students and teaching them to be active in life. Some of my favorite memories would include working with students and coaching volleyball, softball, and golf throughout the years. It’s rewarding to see the success that students achieve in academics and extracurricular activities through the hard work and time that they put in. I have so many positive memories of my teaching and coaching years that I will always cherish. Now that I am retiring I am looking forward to new things ahead. I plan to spend more time with family, and friends and travel to places I have never been to! I will continue to stay active with golfing, pickleball, and boating. Thanks for the memories DTHS!”

Jensen is married to her husband Kent and has two adult children, Megan and Drew. Megan works as a PR Specialist at State Farm in Bloomington where she resides, and Drew works in Retail Accounting at Growmark Inc in Bloomington. He resides in Dwight with his wife Ashley.

Congratulations Julie Jensen, and thank you!!