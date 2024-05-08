Juanita Mary Harrison, 90, of Chenoa, passed away at 9:47 pm Sunday, May 5, 2024 at the Arc in Dwight.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 pm Sunday, May 12, 2024 at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa.

Her funeral service will be at 10:30 am Monday, May 13, 2024 also at the memorial home. With a visitation from 9:00 to 10:30 am. The family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Juanita Harrison Nursing Scholarship through Chenoa Women’s Club or Chenoa 4th of July Committee.

Juanita was born June 10, 1933 in Pittsburgh, PA to Emma Sedillo Sanchez and Thomas Rosario, and stepfather George Sanchez. Juanita was the eldest of five children. She married Roy William “Bill” Harrison on November 14, 1953. He preceded her in death on January 9, 2024.

Juanita is survived by her children: Barbara (Joe) Volpe, Marengo, IL; Janet (Bob) LaGarenne, Lloyd Harbor, NY; Robert (Felicia) Harrison, Bloomington, IL; Jean (Mitch) Doran, Dwight, IL; ten grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.

Like a gemstone, Juanita was a multifaceted woman, valued by all who knew and loved her. She was raised on a farm, the eldest of five children. She left to attend Catholic high school, and nursing school. While in nursing school, she met Bill Harrison through mutual friends, and they started dating. They married and moved to a farm outside Chenoa. There they started their family. Juanita began private nursing early in her marriage and as a new mother. Soon they had four children, Barbara, Janet, Robert and Jean. Busy with children, she also began assisting Bill with farming. As a nurse, she assisted with the school vaccination program. She also began raising Collie puppies. Her children were delighted when she brought them in for show and tell! She was known for her baking, supplying delicious desserts to fundraisers and church functions.

When children began to leave the nest, she put her nursing skills to use working as an EKG technician. She was active in Chenoa Women’s Club, Bridge Club, and Arts & Travel Club. When she and Bill moved to Chenoa, Juanita challenged herself to learn banking, bookkeeping, and computer programs. She worked in the Chenoa bank for 22 years. Juanita did the bookkeeping for their small businesses into their 80’s when Bill finally retired! She and Bill volunteered as EMTs and delivered peace meals. They began taking memorable vacations and wintering in Arizona. Juanita volunteered in Arizona, taking blood pressure and doing health checks.

Children’s weddings and grandchildren blessed their lives and brought Juanita great joy. Baking cookies, Disney movies and family vacations accented her busy life. In a blink of her eye, there were great grandchildren bursting into the house for hugs, kisses, and cookie baking. The house they built in Chenoa was filled with love and family events for over 30 years. Juanita loved this house and the Chenoa area where she lived for over 70 years. She was 89 when she and Bill were named Mr. and Mrs. 4th of July. Juanita gave an acceptance speech and was excited to ride in the parade!

Though it was a very brief stay of approximately 6 months they enjoyed the people, and the activities of assisted living at the Pointe in Pontiac.

Juanita was a gem, a valuable treasure in the lives of those who knew her. She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.

Online condolences may be made at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.