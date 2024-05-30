Slammers Fans,

The Slammers will return home for a 6-game homestand spanning from Friday, May 31st-Thursday, June 6th!

Mark you calendars and gather your friends and family for unforgettable nights of fun, food and festivities at Slammers Stadium. Make sure to follow us on social media for updates.

Along with these promotions, fans can experience other homestand hits all during the week:

$2 Tuesdays: $2 advance reserved seat tickets

Baseball For A Buck: Wednesday, June 5th

Thirsty Thursdays: $4 domestic beers

Presented by Michelob Ultra

Fireworks Fridays

Slammin’ Saturdays Presented by Modelo

Family Funday Sundays

Don’t forget to purchase tickets below: