Joliet Slammers Announce Single Game Tickets On-Sale and First Round of 2024 Promotional Schedule Dates

Single Game Tickets are now on sale with 2024 promotional schedule highlights including Swiftie Night, Ghostbusters Night, and Ballpark Olympic Games

JOLIET, IL – The Joliet Slammers have announced that single game tickets are now on sale for the 2024 season of Slammers baseball. Fans looking to purchase tickets and join in on the Summer of fun can visit or call the Slammers’ Box Office at 815-722-2287, or head to www.jolietslammers.com to learn more. Season tickets, group tickets, and luxury suites are still available, featuring the best seats and locations at the best prices.

The Joliet Slammers are also excited to announce the first batch of their 2024 promotional schedule packed with classic fan-favorites and even a few new surprises! The 2024 season promises to be an exciting one for fans in the Joliet and Chicagoland area.

The Slammers’ 2024 season campaign will begin on Friday, May 10 against the Evansville Otters with the Home Opener and Fireworks Night. Gates will open at 5:35pm, with first pitch at 6:35pm.

With 10 nights of fireworks and the returning promotional staples of Princess Night, Super Hero Night, Dog Days, and Star Wars Night, the Slammers are bringing some more family fun for everyone in 2024. Additionally, some brand new promotional nights will be making their debut with even more to come! To highlight a few:

June 21: Swiftie Night – Shake It Off, and grab your bestie because the Slammers are celebrating a new era with Swiftie night! Fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite Taylor Swift era and head out to the ballpark as the Sparks Fly. All fans named Taylor or Travis will receive FREE entry into the ballpark with valid ID shown for a ticket at the Slammers Box Office.

July 25: Ghostbusters Night – Who ya gonna call? Come on down to the ballpark as the Slammers, with appearances by the Windy City Ghostbusters, Slimer, and other surprise guests…take on the Gateway Grizzlies on this Thirsty Thursday night.

August 5: Ballpark Olympic Games – We’ll always have Joliet…in celebration of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the Slammers are bringing the rings to the ballpark where fans can participate in a number of baseball themed entertainment and events.

July 6: Mystery Bobblehead Giveaway

Along with these promotions, fans can experience other homestand hits all during the week:

$2 Tuesdays: $2 advance reserved seat tickets

Thirsty Thursdays: $4 domestic beers Presented by Michelob Ultra

Fireworks Fridays

Slammin’ Saturdays

Presented by Modelo

Family Funday Sundays

“We are truly excited to announce the beginning of our promotional schedule for the 2024 season and welcome fans back to the ballpark for the newest era of Slammers baseball!” said EVP, Sales and Marketing, Night Train Veeck. “This is just the beginning of the fun, and we have a few tricks up our sleeves, so keep an eye out for the remainder of our promotional nights that are sure to put smiles on the faces of every fan that walks into our gates.”

Promotion dates and giveaways are subject to change. Additional dates and giveaways will be announced in the coming weeks.

Don’t delay, season, group, and individual tickets are now available for the 2024 season! To see the full 2024 Promotional Schedule, information on ticket packages, and more, visit www.jolietslammers.com or call 815-722-2287 today! We can’t wait to see you.

The Joliet Slammers play in downtown Joliet, Illinois, and are members of the professional, independent Frontier League. The Frontier League is the largest MLB Partner League with 16 teams spanning from the Mississippi River to the East Coast. Visit the Slammers online at www.jolietslammers.com or call the ticket office at 815-722-2287 for more information! Don’t forget to “Like” the Slammers on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jolietslammers, follow them on Instagram at @jolietslammersofficial or follow them on Twitter at @jolietslammers!