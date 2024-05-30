ILLINOIS STATE POLICE SEEKS PUBLIC’S ASSISTANCE IN FATAL HIT AND RUN IN LASALLE COUNTY

LA SALLE – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1 is requesting the public’s assistance in the investigation surrounding the death of 25-year-old Jerome Johnson of Ottawa, IL.

On May 10, 2024, at approximately 2:32 a.m., ISP responded to a fatal hit-and-run traffic crash on Illinois 251 approximately ¼ mile south of North 36th Road in Lasalle, County. Johnson was involved in an earlier traffic crash where his vehicle came to rest off the right side of the roadway. Johnson was able to exit his vehicle and walked onto Illinois 251 and was struck by a passing motorist. The motorist who struck Johnson failed to stop and continued northbound. Johnson was pronounced deceased on scene.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact ISP Investigations at 815-224-1171 Ext. 139.

Jerome Johnson