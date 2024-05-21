Illinois State Police responded to a two-unit crash Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Old Route Illinois 66 at 2650 E. Road.

A 2015 Nissan Altima, Unit 2, driven by Kathleen M. Spray, 37, Pontiac, IL, was traveling westbound on Old Route 66 from IL-47. The driver of the Nissan did not see Unit 1, a John Deere mower, driving in the westbound lane with no lights on. Unit 2 attempted to swerve but struck Unit 1. The driver of Unit 1, David E. Keeler, 59-year-old male from Dwight, IL, was transported to an area hospital and pronounced deceased. The driver of Unit 2 was uninjured.

No citations were issued.