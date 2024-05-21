BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – Whether you’re a first-time canner or a canning veteran looking to brush up on your skills, “Learn to Can: Jellies and Jam” is the perfect class for you. Taught by University of Illinois Extension educator, Jenna Smith, this class will meet on June 8 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Unity Community Center (632 Orlando Ave., Normal, IL).

This class will offer plenty of hands-on experience in preparing and preserving jams, jellies and preserves. You’ll review the step-by-step procedures of home canning, receive the latest food safety guidelines, and practice hands-on canning in the kitchen. You’ll take home new resources and recipes, as well as jars of the products you prepare in class. The cost of the program is $15 per person or $20 for two people with one set of materials.

For more information or to register, visit go.illinois.edu/LMWevents or contact the McLean County Extension Office at 309-663-8306. If you will need an accommodation in order to participate, please email the program instructor, Jenna Smith at jesmith6@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.