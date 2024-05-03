Recap March 15

Panthers fell 9-3 to Streator Woodland in Fridays game. Maddie Simms was a force at the plate not getting out a single time. She went 2-2 with a triple, a walk, and a run scored. Makaila McDaniel went 1-2 with an RBI while drawing 2 walks. Nina Siano went 2-4 with a triple and an RBI. Simms started on the mound going 5 innings, allowing 7 runs, 3 earned, with 3 strikeouts and 1 walk. Jo Male came on in the 6th allowing 2 runs, none earned, with a strikeout and zero walks.

Stat Line

Batting

Maddie Simms 2-2; 3B; 1R; 2BB

Makaila McDaniel 1-2; 1RBI; 2BB

Nina Siano 2-4; 3B; 1RBI

Pitching

Maddie Simms 5IP; 7R; 3ER; 3K; 1BB

Jo Male 2IP; 2R; 0ER; 1K