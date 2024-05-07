FREE Church of Hope Community Vacation Bible School

The Church of Hope in Gardner is once again offering FREE VBS, June 17-21, 2024 from 9:30-11:30am. We would like to invite all children ages 4 (must be potty trained) to 4th Grade to come and join us for Community Vacation Bible School. There will be crafts, music, storytelling, recreation and just plain fun! The Church of Hope is located at 202 North Monroe (corner of Monroe and Jefferson streets).

Vacation Bible School is FREE every year. Registration forms will be available at the following locations: South Wilmington Post Office, Gardner Post Office, Caseys in Gardner the Gardner Laundromat in Gardner, CiCi and Lala’s and the micro food pantry outside of the Church of Hope. You may also call the church at (815)237-8312 or at Pastor Jan’s home 815-577-9119, if you would like one. There is a drop off box for registration forms located on the alley side of the church by the red door. You can email the church at churchofhope@sbcglobal.net and we will send you one. We are asking that your child/ren will be pre-registered by June 13th. If you have any questions or would like to volunteer, please feel free to call the church or Pastor Jan at 815-577-9119. We can always use volunteers and will give community service hours to our junior high and high school students.