Fly on over to the Butterfly Festival on June 1

This summer, our Illinois backyards and gardens will play host to over 150 distinct butterfly species. Among them reigns the monarch, cherished as Illinois’ state butterfly. Embrace the enchantment of these delicate creatures and discover ways to nurture their habitats for continued existence at the Livingston County Butterfly Festival. Join us on June 1st, from 9 a.m. to Noon, at Block 59 in Humiston Riverside Park, Pontiac.

At this community event, people of all ages will have the opportunity to learn, explore, and create with the butterflies. University of Illinois Extension, serving Livingston, McLean, and Woodford Counties is teaming up with local organizations to offer a variety of fun and educational activity stations. Learn about native Illinois plants to attract butterflies to your yard. Try your hand at some pollinator trivia, explore the butterfly lifecycle obstacle course, and get creative with butterfly crafts and artwork! At 10:30 a.m. experience a butterfly release with painted lady butterflies raised at the Extension office.

Summer is here and many residents and families are looking for ways to get outdoors and connect with others. Join us to celebrate and learn about one of our favorite insects – the butterfly! This free outdoor educational event is for ALL ages with plenty of activities for everyone.

Butterflies lovers, rejoice…and see you on Saturday, June 1 from 9 a.m. to Noon in Humiston Riverside Park, Pontiac for a fun morning filled with activities and adventures celebrating all things butterflies! For more information visit go.illinois.edu/LMWevents or call the Livingston County Extension office at (815) 842-1776.