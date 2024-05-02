May 1

Dwight beat Fieldcrest 10–1

Madi Ely pitched for the Trojans. She allowed one hit, one run over seven innings while walking four and striking out SIXTEEN! hitting for the Trojans were: Averi Jury with a double, two home runs, & four RBIS Megan Livingston with three singles and one RBI Mikayla Ely With two singles Taylor Frobish with two singles and one RBI Njomza Asllani With a single Avery Scheuer with a single and one RBi & Madi Ely with one RBI Record:12-7

April 25

Dwight beat Midland 10-0

Averi Jury pitched for the Trojans. She allowed four hits, zero runs over six innings, striking out seven and walking zero.

Hitting for the team was:

Avery Scheuer w/ three singles & two RBIs

Madi Ely w/ two singles & one RBI

Averi Jury w/ a single, a double& two RBIs

Njomza Asllani w/ a single & one RBI

Taylor Frobish w/ a single

Miranda Bovelle w/ two RBIs

Megan Livingston w/ one RBI

April 23

Dwight beat Midland 12-0

Madi Ely was on the mound. She allowed one hit, zero runs over five innings. Striking out nine & walking two.

Hitting for the Trojans:

Averi Jury with a single, a homerun& 3 RBIS

Megan Livingston with a single, double & 2 RBIS

Avery Scheuer with a double, triple& 4 RBIS

Njomza Asllani& Madi Ely both with a single & 1 RBI

Taylor Frobish& Sarah Parker both with a double.

& Mikayla Ely with 1 RBI.

April 22

Dwight lost to Seneca 10-0

Madi Ely started on the mound going three innings, giving up 9 runs (8earned) on 7 hits, striking out 5& walking 3.

Avery Jury came in,in the 4th. She gave up 1 earned run on 2 hits, striking out 1& walking zero.

Hitting for the Trojans were:

Taylor Frobish& Megan Livingston each with a single & Sarah Parker with a double.

Record: 9-7

April 20

Dwight lost to Leroy 7-1

Madi Ely started on the mound. She went 5 innings, giving up 6 runs (3 earned), on 5 hits, striking out 11& walking 3.

Averi Jury pitched 1 inning, giving up 1 earned run, 2 hits, striking out 2, walking zero.

Miranda Bovelle, Madi Ely, Mikayla Ely, Averi Jury, & Sarah Parker all contributed a hit.

April 18

Dwight Lady Trojans lost to Seneca 6-0

Madi Ely went 7 innings on the mound. She surrendered six runs (3 earned) on 8 hits, striking out 7& walking 1.

Taylor Heath was the only hitter for the game going 2-3 with a single & a double .

Record: 9-5

April 17

Dwight beat Gardner-South Wilmington 16-3

Starting on the mound was Taylor Heath. She gave up five hits and three runs over three innings, striking out six and walking four.

Madi Ely finished pitching two innings, giving up one hit, striking out five, with zero walks.

Hitting for the Trojans:

Taylor Heath- 2 singles & a double

Sarah Parker-2 singles, a triple,& 3 RBIS

Taylor Frobish- A single, a double& 3 RBIS

Averi Jury-a single, a double & 4 RBIS

Avery Scheuer-a single, a double, & 2 RBIS

Njomza Asllani- a homerun& 1 RBI

Madi Ely- a single & 1 RBI

& Megan Livingston- with a single

April 15

Dwight beat Putnam County 11-0

Madi Ely threw a no hitter. Surrendering zero hits, zero runs, walking four & striking out 13.

Hitting for the Trojans:

Taylor Heath – 2 singles, a double, & 2 RBIS

Avery Jury – a single, double, homerun, and 2 RBIS

Madi Ely – 2 singles and an RBI

Megan Livingston – 2 singles

Njomza Asllani – a single and 2 RBIS

Miranda Bovelle and Sarah Parker each had a single

Record 8-4

April 13

Dwight VS. Prairie Central

Dwight won 10-2

Madi Ely was on the mound. She allowed 4 hits & 2 runs over 7 innings & striking out 15.

Hitting for the trojans:

Taylor Heath with a single, double and 1 RBI

Avery Jury with 2 singles

Megan Livingston & Avery Scheuer both with 2 singles and both contributing an RBI

Mady Ely with a single

& Taylor Frobish with a single & 2 RBIS.

Mikayla Ely added a single

Dwight VS. Peoria Christian

Dwight won 12-3

Taylor Heath was on the mound. She allowed 2 hits & 3 runs over 7 innings & striking out 14.

Hitting for the Trojans:

Taylor Heath 2 singles & 1 RBI

Avery Jury 2 singles

Njomza Asllani & Miranda Bovelle each with a single Taylor Frobish with a double and 3 RBI’s

Megan Livingston & Avery Scheuer each with a single and 1 RBI

April 12

Dwight Lady Trojans beat Peotone 6-1

Taylor Heath was on the mound. She surrendered three hits, and one run over seven innings while walking four and striking out twelve.

Madi Ely lead the team at the plate with two doubles. a homerun & three RBI’s

Taylor Heath a triple, a homerun, and two RBIs

Megan Livingston had a triple and single

Avery Jury also contributed a single

April 11

Lady Trojans lost to St Bede 7-3

Mady Ely was on the mound. She gave up seven hits, seven runs (five earned), over 6 innings, striking out eight & walking two.

Hitting for the Trojans were:

Taylor Heath with a double & two singles

Avery Scheuer with two singles & two RBIS

Njomza Asllani, Madi Ely, Megan Livingston& Sara Parker each contributed a hit.

Record 4-4

Game tomorrow, Friday 4/12, @ Peotone

April 10

The Dwight Varsity Lady Trojans lost to Serena 4-2.

Madi Ely started on the mound for the Trojans. She gave up 1 earned run, 5 hits & had 4 strikeouts. Taylor Heath finished going two innings& gave up 1 earned run, 1 hit & had three strikeouts.

Taylor Frobish lead at the plate with single and two RBIS

Taylor Heath, Megan Livingston & Avery Jury all contributed a single.

March 28 – Dwight lady Trojans played a DH (2 5-inning games) vs Roanoke-Benson on Thursday.

Game 1: Lady Trojans won 12-0. Madi Ely started on the mound giving up 4 hits, no runs and 8 strikeouts. The lady Trojans collected 13 hits.

Taylor Heath had a single, a double and 2 RBIs

Avery Scheuer had 1 hit

Averi Jury had a single, triple and a home run and 2 RBIS Njomza Asllani had 2 doubles, a home run, and 3 RBIs Sarah Parker had a single, a home run, and 2 RBIs

Madi Ely had a double

Taylor Frobish had a single with an RBI

Game 2: Lady Trojans win 10-0 Taylor Heath was on the mound going 5 innings giving up 3 hits, no runs and striking out 13.

The lady Trojans had 8 hits.

Averi Jury had 3 singles and 3 RBIs

Sarah Parker had a single, triple and 3 RBIs

Madi Ely had a triple with 1 RBI

Taylor frobish had a single

Avery Scheuer had a single

Record: 4-1

March 25 – Varsity softball suffered a lost against Pontiac with a score of 11-0 Averi Jury had the only hit of the game with a double to left field. Taylor Heath started on the mound and lasted one & 1/3 innings giving up seven runs on three hits striking out four and walking six. While Madi Ely finished giving up four runs, five hits, striking out five, & walking four.

March 21 – Dwight Lady Trojan softball defeated Henry – Senachwine with a 5-3 victory over nine innings after taking the lead late in the game. The game was tied 3-3 in the top of the ninth when Avery Sheuer hit a home run bringing them to the lead.

Avery Sheuer had two singles& a homerun with three RBIS.

Taylor Frobish had a single, a double with one RBI.

Taylor heath had a single and a double

Sara parker had a single and a double

Megan livingston with a single

Madi Ely struck out 12 batters on the day. She surrendered five hits and three runs over seven innings while walking none.

Taylor Heath earned the win at the mound. She surrendered one hit and zero runs over two innings, striking out three and walking in one.

Trojans play home Friday vs Wilmington @ 4:30.

Record : 2-0

Dwight Varsity Trojan softball

Varsity softball took the W from Henry-Senachwine for their first game of the season & a conference win, with a 5-2 victory.

Taylor Heath pitched for the Trojans. She gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and had thirteen strikeouts. Heath also lead the team at the plate with two singles, one RBI, & two runs. Averi Jury with a double & three RBIS. Megan Livingston with a single& three runs. & Avery Sheuer with a single & one RBI.