May 1
Dwight beat Fieldcrest 10–1
April 25
Dwight beat Midland 10-0
April 23
Dwight beat Midland 12-0
April 22
Dwight lost to Seneca 10-0
Madi Ely started on the mound going three innings, giving up 9 runs (8earned) on 7 hits, striking out 5& walking 3.
Avery Jury came in,in the 4th. She gave up 1 earned run on 2 hits, striking out 1& walking zero.
Hitting for the Trojans were:
Taylor Frobish& Megan Livingston each with a single & Sarah Parker with a double.
Record: 9-7
April 20
Dwight lost to Leroy 7-1
Madi Ely started on the mound. She went 5 innings, giving up 6 runs (3 earned), on 5 hits, striking out 11& walking 3.
Averi Jury pitched 1 inning, giving up 1 earned run, 2 hits, striking out 2, walking zero.
Miranda Bovelle, Madi Ely, Mikayla Ely, Averi Jury, & Sarah Parker all contributed a hit.
April 18
Dwight Lady Trojans lost to Seneca 6-0
Taylor Heath was the only hitter for the game going 2-3 with a single & a double .
April 17
April 15
Dwight beat Putnam County 11-0
Madi Ely threw a no hitter. Surrendering zero hits, zero runs, walking four & striking out 13.
Hitting for the Trojans:
Taylor Heath – 2 singles, a double, & 2 RBIS
Avery Jury – a single, double, homerun, and 2 RBIS
Madi Ely – 2 singles and an RBI
Megan Livingston – 2 singles
Njomza Asllani – a single and 2 RBIS
Miranda Bovelle and Sarah Parker each had a single
Record 8-4
April 12
Dwight Lady Trojans beat Peotone 6-1
April 11
Lady Trojans lost to St Bede 7-3
April 10
The Dwight Varsity Lady Trojans lost to Serena 4-2.
March 25 – Varsity softball suffered a lost against Pontiac with a score of 11-0 Averi Jury had the only hit of the game with a double to left field. Taylor Heath started on the mound and lasted one & 1/3 innings giving up seven runs on three hits striking out four and walking six. While Madi Ely finished giving up four runs, five hits, striking out five, & walking four.
March 21 – Dwight Lady Trojan softball defeated Henry – Senachwine with a 5-3 victory over nine innings after taking the lead late in the game. The game was tied 3-3 in the top of the ninth when Avery Sheuer hit a home run bringing them to the lead.
Avery Sheuer had two singles& a homerun with three RBIS.
Taylor Frobish had a single, a double with one RBI.
Taylor heath had a single and a double
Sara parker had a single and a double
Megan livingston with a single
Madi Ely struck out 12 batters on the day. She surrendered five hits and three runs over seven innings while walking none.
Taylor Heath earned the win at the mound. She surrendered one hit and zero runs over two innings, striking out three and walking in one.
Trojans play home Friday vs Wilmington @ 4:30.
Record : 2-0
Dwight Varsity Trojan softball
Taylor Heath pitched for the Trojans. She gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and had thirteen strikeouts.
Heath also lead the team at the plate with two singles, one RBI, & two runs.
Averi Jury with a double & three RBIS.
Megan Livingston with a single& three runs.
& Avery Sheuer with a single & one RBI.