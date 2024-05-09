The Dwight Police Department responded to a shooting incident at Love’s Travel Center a little after 2:00 on the morning of Thursday May 9. The Dwight Police Department responded to a shooting incident at Love’s Travel Center a little after 2:00 on the morning of Thursday May 9.

One person was shot and transported to Morris Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The incident was related to an altercation between two individuals in the parking lot. No arrests have been made at this time, but the investigation is ongoing. This was an isolated incident.

The Dwight Police Department was assisted by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Pontiac Police Department, Illinois State Police, Grundy County State’s Attorney’s Office, Dwight EMS and Dwight Fire.