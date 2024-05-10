A 59 year old man from Dwight was struck and killed in a motor vehicle accident on Old Route 66 between State Route 47 and Morris Road. The accident occurred on May 7, 2024. The Coroner’s office was notified at 10:42 p.m. and arrived on scene and pronounced David E. Keeler dead at 11:50 p.m. from injuries sustained in the motor vehicle crash.

The Illinois State Police are investigating the accident. Dwight EMS assisted on scene and also the Livingston Coroner office. Keeler was driving southwest on Old Rt. 66 when the lawn mower he was operating was struck from behind by a vehicle traveling the same direction and did not see Keeler in time to avoid striking him. Keeler and the lawn mower he was operating were found in the ditch alongside the roadway. The lawn mower did not have any lights on the rear of the vehicle.

No information on other driver or vehicle information is available at this time. There are no charges expected in connection with this incident.