The Dwight Lady Trojans had two athletes compete in the Class A state in Charleston at Eastern Illinois University on May 16-18.

They were Issy Bunting and Mikayla Chambers. It was great to see these athletes compete against the best in Class A because they are 2 of the best in their events. Issy competed in the shot put for the 2nd straight season and Mikayla qualified in the 800m, 400m, and the 200m races. Congratulations to both young women!!