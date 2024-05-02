May 1
Trailing 3–1 in the bottom of the 6th, Trojan bats erupted for eight runs thanks to some timely hitting and aggressive base running .
April 29
The Trojans traveled to the Joliet Slammers Stadium On Monday evening and played against the Grant Park dragons. The Trojans came away, victorious with a 15–0 shut out.
April 25
Wyatt Statler hit a walk off home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Trojans a 3–2 victory over Midland. The victory gives the Trojans a 13–8 record and winners in nine of their last 11. Terry Wilkey was the winning pitcher in relief, allowing no runs , One walk and five strikeouts and four innings of work.
April 23
The Trojans on Tuesday traveled to Midland High School and came away with a 12 to 4 victory. Joey Starks was the winning pitcher throwing four innings and allowing one earned run to go with four strikeouts and one walk. William Trainor pitched two scoreless innings to close the door.
April 22
The Trojans lost a tough game at Seneca by score of 3–1. Luke Gallet was the tough luck losing pitcher throwing five innings, allowing only four hits with eight strikeouts and one earned run. Terry Wilkey pitched one scoreless inning . Gallet also led the hitting by going 2-2. Owen Dunlap and Joey Starks also added singles . Overall record is 11 and 8 with a game Tuesday at Midland
APRIL 20
The Trojan baseball team continued it’s winning ways with a 9–0 win on Saturday morning over the Newark Norsemen. The win makes the Trojans overall record at 11–7 and winners in seven of their last eight contests. Winning pitcher was Terry Wilkey combined with Drew Anderson, Wyatt Statler and Tracer Brown on a 4 hitter recording 11 strikeouts and only 1 walk. Tyler Cox reached base 3 times and knocked in 2 runs. Joey Starks, Tracer Brown and Ryan Bumpous all collected two hits and scored runs. Wyatt Statler also had an RBI run scoring triple. Dwight faces Seneca on Monday.
APRIL 18
Sophomore Joey Starks singled in Luke Gallet for a game winning RBI In the bottom of the seventh to give the Trojans a thrilling 3–2 victory over a very good Seneca Irish team. Starks was also the man on the mound as he hurled a 5 hitter with 6 strikeouts through 6 innings. Wyatt Statler A perfect seventh-inning in relief for the victory. Luke Gallet lead the offense with two hits and two run scored. Drew Anderson also collected a run scoring single as part of the six hit attack. The Trojans now have a 10 – 7 record And will host Newark at 10 AM on Saturday.
APRIL 17
Dwight varsity baseball team picked up a key victory over rival Gardner South Wilmington on Wednesday by a score of 8-3. Luke Gallet was the winning pitcher, throwing six innings and allowing three runs, nine strikeouts and two walks. Gallet Also helped his own cause by knocking a two run homer. Tracer Brown Added a two run single in the fifth. Sophomore Asher Kargle provided an RBI single in the sixth . Drew Anderson hit and two runs scored . Jackson Launius made a Defensive play in the 7th inning. Record is now 9–7
APRIL 15
A disastrous 9 run inning led Putnam Co. to a 11-9 victory over Dwight on Monday afternoon.
APRIL 13
On Saturday at Trojan Field, thank you Dwight scored a 7 to 5 victory over Ridgeview. Luke Gallet, William Trainor and Terry Wilkey, combined for the win and recorded seven strikeouts with only one walk . Key hitters with Rbi hits included Ryan Bumpous , Owen dunlap and Evan Cox. The Trojans now on a four game winning streak in travel to Putnam county on Monday
APRIL 12
The Dwight Trojan baseball team continue their winning ways by defeating Newark on Friday in Newark by score of 13 to 4. The Trojans now have 13 games in a row and sport a record of 7–6. Winning pitcher Wyatt Statler combined with Asher Kargle and Ryan Bumpous on a three hitter and six strikeouts. Owen Dunlap added three hits to lead the hitting .Luke Gallet added two doubles. Ryan Bumpous had two singles and three RBIs and Evan Sandeno contributed three RBIs with a double the host Ridgeview on Saturday at 10 AM.
APRIL 11
The Dwight Trojan baseball team picked up a thrilling road win at Saint Bede score of 7–2 in 9 innings. Joey Starks and Terry Wilkey combined on a five hitter with five strikeouts and four walks. Wilkeywas big with the bat by collecting two singles and a double and 2 rbisEvan Cox Added two singles and two RBIs.
APRIL 10
In a game played at Joliet Stadium the Trojans got a superb pitching performance from Will Trainor and Wyatt Statler as the pair combined on a 3 hitter with 4 strikeouts and only 1 walk. Key RBI hits came from Terry Wilkey and Ryan Bumous.
APRIL 9
The Dwight Trojan baseball team took a tough loss at home on Tuesday against a very good St. Bede team by a score of 9-6. Losing pitcher was Luke Gallet , who threw 4 innings and gave up 4 earned runs. Gallet Was the big hitter in the game with a single double and two run homer. Evan Cox added to safeties. Routing out the hitting was Owen Dunlap, Terry Wilkey, and Drew Anderson. The Trojans record now slips to 4–6 with a game tomorrow at the Joliet Stadium versus Serena at 5:30.
MARCH 27
The Trojans, varsity baseball team, defeated, Roanoke Benson at home on Wednesday by a score of 3-1. Luke Gallet had an impressive game both at the plate and on the mound as he hurled a three hitter with 8 strikeouts. At the plate Gallet had a double and a home run.
MARCH 22
Dwight traveled to Henry and lost another tough nailbiter Buy a score of 7–5. The Trojans led 5 to 1 going into the sixth and gave up 6 unearned runs. Joey Starks and Wyatt Statler combine for 9 strikeouts 4 hits and four walks.
MARCH 20
The Trojans lost a tough one at home to Lexington on Wednesday by a score of 3-2 Lexington scored two runs in the last inning to rally for the win. Each team managed only 4 hits as Tracer Browns 2 doubles led the hitting
MARCH 19
Dwight 3 Henry 2.
Luke Gallet pitched a 5 hitter with with 6 strikeouts, 2 runs , and only 1 walk and was the winning pitcher as well as leading hitter in the game with 2 singles.
MARCH 16
The Trojans traveled to Momence Saturday, and came away with a doubleheader sweep by scores of 15–4, and 11–0.
MARCH 14
The Dwight Trojans lost a tough one at Herscher by a score of 8-7 Thursday nite. The Trojans led the whole game until the final batter of the game. Luke Gallet was the tough luck pitcher giving up 5 earned runs with 6 strikeouts and only 2 walks. Gallet, also along with Terry Wilkey, led the hitting attack with a single, double, and rbi. Owen Dunlap scored 2 runs. ” We have played 2 quality teams this week and did a lot of nice things. We just did not execute down the stretch, said coach Jerry.
MARCH 12
Coaches comments:
We played well in spots today , but had a couple lapses in the last inning . We will keep working hard