May 1

Trailing 3–1 in the bottom of the 6th, Trojan bats erupted for eight runs thanks to some timely hitting and aggressive base running .

Joey Starks and Evan Cox each had two hits and runs scored. Starting pitcher, Luke Gallet added a two run double and doubles were added by Terry Wilkey and Ryan Bumpous. Wyatt Statler collected the pitching when in relief by allowing no runs and two innings of work. Trojans have now won 11 of their past 13 games.

McDowell- We are starting to do some really nice things making contact with two strikes and running the bases very aggressively. That’s making our ball club a lot better.

April 29

The Trojans traveled to the Joliet Slammers Stadium On Monday evening and played against the Grant Park dragons. The Trojans came away, victorious with a 15–0 shut out.

The win marked the Trojans 10th of the last 12 games and 14th overall. 3 pitchers (Terry

Wilkey – winning pitcher , Luke Gallen , and Tracer Brown ) combined on a no hitter with 4 strikeouts and only 1 walk. Wyatt Statler continued his hot hitting the past week by going 3–3 and two runs scored. Owen Dunlap connected for a single and triple. Tracer Brown had two singles and three RBIs. Evan Sandeno and Evan Cox each added multiple hits and RbiS . Tyler Cox added an RBI single and Kyler Starks added a single.

April 25

Wyatt Statler hit a walk off home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Trojans a 3–2 victory over Midland. The victory gives the Trojans a 13–8 record and winners in nine of their last 11. Terry Wilkey was the winning pitcher in relief, allowing no runs , One walk and five strikeouts and four innings of work.

Statler also added to singles to lead the hitting attack overall with three hits. Luke Gallet, Owen Dunlap and Evan Sandeno All collected two hits. Sandeno also threw out 2 would be base runners. Tomorrow, the Trojans travels to Reed Custer for a 430 game.

McDowell- we are improving every game . Someone different is stepping up every game. Our pitching has been our strong point.

April 23

The Trojans on Tuesday traveled to Midland High School and came away with a 12 to 4 victory. Joey Starks was the winning pitcher throwing four innings and allowing one earned run to go with four strikeouts and one walk. William Trainor pitched two scoreless innings to close the door.

Luke Gallet was the big hitter with a double and home run, three runs scored and four RBIs.

Wyatt Statler, Evan Cox ,Terry Wilkey, and Tracer Brown all collected multiple hits or RBIs.

Record is now 12-8.

April 22

The Trojans lost a tough game at Seneca by score of 3–1. Luke Gallet was the tough luck losing pitcher throwing five innings, allowing only four hits with eight strikeouts and one earned run. Terry Wilkey pitched one scoreless inning . Gallet also led the hitting by going 2-2. Owen Dunlap and Joey Starks also added singles . Overall record is 11 and 8 with a game Tuesday at Midland

APRIL 20

The Trojan baseball team continued it’s winning ways with a 9–0 win on Saturday morning over the Newark Norsemen. The win makes the Trojans overall record at 11–7 and winners in seven of their last eight contests. Winning pitcher was Terry Wilkey combined with Drew Anderson, Wyatt Statler and Tracer Brown on a 4 hitter recording 11 strikeouts and only 1 walk. Tyler Cox reached base 3 times and knocked in 2 runs. Joey Starks, Tracer Brown and Ryan Bumpous all collected two hits and scored runs. Wyatt Statler also had an RBI run scoring triple. Dwight faces Seneca on Monday.

APRIL 18

Sophomore Joey Starks singled in Luke Gallet for a game winning RBI In the bottom of the seventh to give the Trojans a thrilling 3–2 victory over a very good Seneca Irish team. Starks was also the man on the mound as he hurled a 5 hitter with 6 strikeouts through 6 innings. Wyatt Statler A perfect seventh-inning in relief for the victory. Luke Gallet lead the offense with two hits and two run scored. Drew Anderson also collected a run scoring single as part of the six hit attack. The Trojans now have a 10 – 7 record And will host Newark at 10 AM on Saturday.

Coach McDowell – This was a nice win for us tonight over a good Seneca team. This kind of game makes us a lot better team going down the road. We played real well tonight.

APRIL 17

Dwight varsity baseball team picked up a key victory over rival Gardner South Wilmington on Wednesday by a score of 8-3. Luke Gallet was the winning pitcher, throwing six innings and allowing three runs, nine strikeouts and two walks. Gallet Also helped his own cause by knocking a two run homer. Tracer Brown Added a two run single in the fifth. Sophomore Asher Kargle provided an RBI single in the sixth . Drew Anderson hit and two runs scored . Jackson Launius made a Defensive play in the 7th inning. Record is now 9–7

APRIL 15

A disastrous 9 run inning led Putnam Co. to a 11-9 victory over Dwight on Monday afternoon.

The Trojan Defense committed 3 errors, 2 walks, 2 hit by pitches and 4 hits that Led to the nine runs. The Trojans tied it up in the fifth inning, but lost it in the sixth. Will Trainer pitched well in the defeat. Terry Wilkey had a double and two singles and three RBIs, Owen Dunlap and Joey Starks added 2 hits each. Dwight’s record stands now at eight wins and seven losses.

APRIL 13

On Saturday at Trojan Field, thank you Dwight scored a 7 to 5 victory over Ridgeview. Luke Gallet, William Trainor and Terry Wilkey, combined for the win and recorded seven strikeouts with only one walk . Key hitters with Rbi hits included Ryan Bumpous , Owen dunlap and Evan Cox. The Trojans now on a four game winning streak in travel to Putnam county on Monday

APRIL 12

The Dwight Trojan baseball team continue their winning ways by defeating Newark on Friday in Newark by score of 13 to 4. The Trojans now have 13 games in a row and sport a record of seven –The Dwight Trojan baseball team continue their winning ways by defeating Newark on Friday in Newark by score of 13 to 4. The Trojans now have 13 games in a row and sport a record of 7–6. Winning pitcher Wyatt Statler combined with Asher Kargle and Ryan Bumpous on a three hitter and six strikeouts. Owen Dunlap added three hits to lead the hitting .Luke Gallet added two doubles. Ryan Bumpous had two singles and three RBIs and Evan Sandeno contributed three RBIs with a double the host Ridgeview on Saturday at 10 AM.

APRIL 11

The Dwight Trojan baseball team picked up a thrilling road win at Saint Bede score of 7–2 in 9 innings. Joey Starks and Terry Wilkey combined on a five hitter with five strikeouts and four walks. Wilkeywas big with the bat by collecting two singles and a double and 2 rbisEvan Cox Added two singles and two RBIs.

Owen Dunlap provided the key hit with a double in the 9th inning. The Trojan defense turned to double plays in the game. Is now 6–6.

Jerry McDowell- This was a signature win for our ball club tonight beating a good St Bede

Team with 11 wins already. We played well in all areas of the game.

APRIL 10

In a game played at Joliet Stadium the Trojans got a superb pitching performance from Will Trainor and Wyatt Statler as the pair combined on a 3 hitter with 4 strikeouts and only 1 walk. Key RBI hits came from Terry Wilkey and Ryan Bumous.

Drew Anderson and Owen Dunlop also hit safely . Dunlap ended the game with a slidding stop on a ground ball to end the game. Record 5-6.

APRIL 9

The Dwight Trojan baseball team took a tough loss at home on Tuesday against a very good St. Bede team by a score of 9-6. Losing pitcher was Luke Gallet , who threw 4 innings and gave up 4 earned runs. Gallet Was the big hitter in the game with a single double and two run homer. Evan Cox added to safeties. Routing out the hitting was Owen Dunlap, Terry Wilkey, and Drew Anderson. The Trojans record now slips to 4–6 with a game tomorrow at the Joliet Stadium versus Serena at 5:30.

MARCH 27

The Trojans, varsity baseball team, defeated, Roanoke Benson at home on Wednesday by a score of 3-1. Luke Gallet had an impressive game both at the plate and on the mound as he hurled a three hitter with 8 strikeouts. At the plate Gallet had a double and a home run.

Sophomore Evan Cox was equally impressive by Going 3–3 at the plate. Asher Kargle and Matt Wachinski and Will Trainor also hit safely . Trainor Also made the defensive play of the game by running down a flyball in the gap to save runs. Kyler Starks also scored a run. The Trojans, evened up their season record at 4–4.

McDowell– we played real well today. Timely hitting , good pitching ,and no errors on defense.

MARCH 22

Dwight traveled to Henry and lost another tough nailbiter Buy a score of 7–5. The Trojans led 5 to 1 going into the sixth and gave up 6 unearned runs. Joey Starks and Wyatt Statler combine for 9 strikeouts 4 hits and four walks.

Luke Gallet paced the hitting with two hits Owen Dunlap And Starks each added a hit. The Trojans were guilty of five errors in the game after not committing an error for two games. Overall record is now three and four.

MARCH 20

The Trojans lost a tough one at home to Lexington on Wednesday by a score of 3-2 Lexington scored two runs in the last inning to rally for the win. Each team managed only 4 hits as Tracer Browns 2 doubles led the hitting

Joey Starks added an rbi on a ground out.

Pitchers William Trainor, Terry Wilkey, and Joey Starks, combined for five strikeouts, and five walks. Dwight defense was stellar committing no errors for the second night in a row. Overall record is now 3-3.

MARCH 19

Dwight 3 Henry 2.

Luke Gallet pitched a 5 hitter with with 6 strikeouts, 2 runs , and only 1 walk and was the winning pitcher as well as leading hitter in the game with 2 singles.

The Trojans scored all 3 runs in the 1st inning on back to back singles by Dunlap and Gallet, after a sac bunt by Bumpous, JoeyStarks singled in a run , followed by Tracer Brown’s suicide squeeze that scored 2 runs with Starks running on the pitch.

Henry- returns 7 starters and was last year’s state runner up in 1A.

McDowel l- We played really well today against a good team. We helped ourselves on defense with a double play, pick off, and a caught stealing. This is a big win in conference play.

MARCH 16

The Trojans traveled to Momence Saturday, and came away with a doubleheader sweep by scores of 15–4, and 11–0.

Game 1- winning pitcher Joey Starks recorded 5 strikeouts in 4 innings and also added 2 hits of his own. Luke Gallet had three hits, including a double and triple. Evan Sandeno and Drew Anderson, Owen Dunlop added two hits each.

Game 2- Wyatt Statler was the winning pitcher, allowing only one hit in four innings.

Tracer Brown smacked two triples and Ryan Bumpous added two hits and three RBIs.

The Trojans are 2–2 on the year And host Fieldcrest on Monday.

Coach Jerry McDowell – we played really well today. We’ve made a big improvement in the past week.

MARCH 14

The Dwight Trojans lost a tough one at Herscher by a score of 8-7 Thursday nite. The Trojans led the whole game until the final batter of the game. Luke Gallet was the tough luck pitcher giving up 5 earned runs with 6 strikeouts and only 2 walks. Gallet, also along with Terry Wilkey, led the hitting attack with a single, double, and rbi. Owen Dunlap scored 2 runs. ” We have played 2 quality teams this week and did a lot of nice things. We just did not execute down the stretch, said coach Jerry.

McDowell. The Trojans travel to Momence for a DH Saturday at 11am.

MARCH 12

Coaches comments:

We played well in spots today , but had a couple lapses in the last inning . We will keep working hard