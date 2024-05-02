April 22
April 20
What a night for the Trojans at our first visit to Manteno for the All Area Invite! Both teams brought home trophies as the girls finished 2nd behind Kankakee and the boys are the 2024 champions. The squad produced 13 personal or season best for the girls while the boys turned in 11 bests. 19 performances earned the Trojan athletes top 3 medals with the girls with 9 and the boys with 10. Great job everyone! Our next week’s schedule finds 3 meets on the calendar as the fresh/soph team competes at Seneca on Monday followed by our 2nd home meet on Wednesday starting at 4:00 and ends with the Herscher Invitational at 4:00 on Friday night. GO TROANS!
April 12
L to R: Coach Trewartha, Mikayla Chambers, Coach Thompson, Coach Lane, and Graham Meister
We had 2 freshmen, Mikayla Chambers (400m) and Graham Meister (shot put) who had outstanding performances April 12 as they set new meet and school records. However, they are just the tip of the iceberg. Overall, the Trojans had 18 season or personal bests as our athletes continues to show improvement in every meet (there were 40 bests on a Tuesday meet). The boys finished 6th and the girls ended in 7th place. Half of the teams finishing ahead of our squads were much larger schools who compete as 2A schools. GREAT NIGHT FOR THE TROJANS!
April 5
In our first outdoor and home track meet, the Trojans put on a strong performance. The team while being young and a little inexperienced, the athletes continue to learn about their events and show improvement.
March 22
Bradley Bourbonnais Invite Sat, Mar 9, 2024
Olivet Nazarene University – Perry SLRC, IL US
The Trojans showed much improvement with their performances in this meet. Their competitors were not only 1A teams but many 2A and 3A athletes. The coaches were happy and proud of the results and are excited for the remainder of the season.
Lady Trojans had another great showing at Olivet Nazarene University Saturday. Mikayla Chambers brought home 1st place in the 400 and 2nd place in the 800 meters runs. Izzy Bunting finished 3rd in the shot put. Njomza Asllani had two new personal best times in the 200 and 400 and Kassy Kodat earned a new PR in the 60 hurdles. Asllani, Kodat, Simms and Chambers finished the best with a 4th place finish in 4×4 relay as well!
Saturday the boy’s track and field team competed in the Bradley Bourbonnais Invite at ONU. The Trojans scored 22 points and finished 11th overall and were the 3rd place 1A finisher. Scoring at this meet were: Tristan Chambers (5th, 800 SR,), and Graham Meister (1st, shot put PR). Besides those placing athletes, the following also had personal records: Tristan Larkin (60m), Tysen Walker (200m), Joey Starks (400m), Aiden Bodine (800m,1600m), Logan Bovelle (3200m, 1600)
RCHS Indoor Quad 1- Tue, Mar 5, 2024 – Reed-Custer Fieldhouse, IL US
15 / 15 Events Completed
1. Streator (Twp.) 116
2. Dwight 56
3. Braidwood (Reed-Custer) 24
4. Wilmington 17
14 / 14 Events Completed
1. Streator (Twp.) 85
2. Dwight 42
3. Braidwood (Reed-Custer) 30
4. Wilmington 20