The Trojan squads displayed great improvement at the Tri-County Conference track meet on Tuesday night. The girls improved for 15 points to 46 points and the boys moved from 5th and 43 points to 2nd and 123.5 points. Leading the girl’s team were: Kassy Kodat (3rd 100H, 300LH, 4×100), Mikayla Chambers (2nd 800, 3rd 400, 4×100), Njomza Asllani (4×100), Belle Kellher (3rd 4×100), and Delaney Boucher (3rd triple jump).All-conference awards were given to conference champions who were: Graham Meister (shot, discus),Tyler Gubbins (100,400, 4×400), Tristan Chambers (800, 1600, 4×400) Joe Duffy(300IH, 4×400), and Ayden Roff)4×400).

The Trojans had a dominating meet as both boys and girls won by large margins. The highlight of the meet was Issy Bunting’s performance in the shot put. Issy’s throw of 37′ 8.75″ broke Chris Gutel’s mark of 37′ 6″ from 1991. Congratulations to Issy. April 22

April 20 What a night for the Trojans at our first visit to Manteno for the All Area Invite! Both teams brought home trophies as the girls finished 2nd behind Kankakee and the boys are the 2024 champions. The squad produced 13 personal or season best for the girls while the boys turned in 11 bests. 19 performances earned the Trojan athletes top 3 medals with the girls with 9 and the boys with 10. Great job everyone! Our next week’s schedule finds 3 meets on the calendar as the fresh/soph team competes at Seneca on Monday followed by our 2nd home meet on Wednesday starting at 4:00 and ends with the Herscher Invitational at 4:00 on Friday night. GO TROANS! April 12 L to R: Coach Trewartha, Mikayla Chambers, Coach Thompson, Coach Lane, and Graham Meister We had 2 freshmen, Mikayla Chambers (400m) and Graham Meister (shot put) who had outstanding performances April 12 as they set new meet and school records. However, they are just the tip of the iceberg. Overall, the Trojans had 18 season or personal bests as our athletes continues to show improvement in every meet (there were 40 bests on a Tuesday meet). The boys finished 6th and the girls ended in 7th place. Half of the teams finishing ahead of our squads were much larger schools who compete as 2A schools. GREAT NIGHT FOR THE TROJANS!

In our first outdoor and home track meet, the Trojans put on a strong performance. The team while being young and a little inexperienced, the athletes continue to learn about their events and show improvement.

The Trojans competed in the Illinois Prep Top Times meet on Friday at Illinois Wesleyan University. This was our first meet against only Class A competition. The coaches turn in their athletes performances and the best are invited to compete. While some athletes choose not to enter, most of Class A’s best do show up. The performances of our Trojan athletes was quite outstanding. It was a successful meets for all 5 of our competitors with 2 personal bests and the other 3 efforts were close to their bests. CONGRATULATIONS to Izzy, Mikayla, Graham, Tristan, and Tyler!

Bradley Bourbonnais Invite Sat, Mar 9, 2024 Olivet Nazarene University – Perry SLRC, IL US The Trojans showed much improvement with their performances in this meet. Their competitors were not only 1A teams but many 2A and 3A athletes. The coaches were happy and proud of the results and are excited for the remainder of the season. Lady Trojans had another great showing at Olivet Nazarene University Saturday. Mikayla Chambers brought home 1st place in the 400 and 2nd place in the 800 meters runs. Izzy Bunting finished 3rd in the shot put. Njomza Asllani had two new personal best times in the 200 and 400 and Kassy Kodat earned a new PR in the 60 hurdles. Asllani, Kodat, Simms and Chambers finished the best with a 4th place finish in 4×4 relay as well! Saturday the boy’s track and field team competed in the Bradley Bourbonnais Invite at ONU. The Trojans scored 22 points and finished 11th overall and were the 3rd place 1A finisher. Scoring at this meet were: Tristan Chambers (5th, 800 SR,), and Graham Meister (1st, shot put PR). Besides those placing athletes, the following also had personal records: Tristan Larkin (60m), Tysen Walker (200m), Joey Starks (400m), Aiden Bodine (800m,1600m), Logan Bovelle (3200m, 1600) RCHS Indoor Quad 1- Tue, Mar 5, 2024 – Reed-Custer Fieldhouse, IL US Mens Varsity

15 / 15 Events Completed

1. Streator (Twp.) 116

2. Dwight 56

3. Braidwood (Reed-Custer) 24

4. Wilmington 17 Womens Varsity

14 / 14 Events Completed

1. Streator (Twp.) 85

2. Dwight 42

3. Braidwood (Reed-Custer) 30

4. Wilmington 20 Individual Results: The Dwight Township High School Trojan boy’s track team competed in the Cogdal HS Invite on Saturday, March 2 with very good results. The competition was strong as in all events there were schools with much larger enrollments which did not deter our athletes from doing their best. Five Trojans recorded personal bests: Joe Duffy (60m), Mckay Gleeson (200m), Tyler Gubbins (400m), Tristan Chambers (800m), and Graham Meister (shot put). The meet was a big learning experience for the team and the coaches are expecting much improvement as the season goes on. Individual results: Joe Duffy-60m,7.86; Mckay Gleeson-200m, 27.09, 400m, 1:02.17; Tyler Gubbins-400m, 54.56, Tristan Chambers-800m, 208.85; Frank Lasser-1600m, 6:05.27; Logan Bovelle-1600m, 6:09.94;Graham Meister-shot out, 49’10.75″; Holden Grimes-shot put, 36’2.75″; 4×800 relay-10:27.22 (Lasser, Bovelle, Aiden Bodine, Chris Ozee); 4×200 relay-1:43.60 (Gubbins, Duffy, Gleeson, Ayden Roff); 4×400 relay-3:51.43 (Roff, Chambers, Duffy, Gubbins) Our next meet will be at Reed Custer on Tuesday afternoon beginning at 4:30pm.