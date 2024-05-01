Julie Jensen, Dwight Coach and Teacher, was honored at the DTHS Varsity baseball game vs Grant Park played Monday April 29 at Slammers Field in Joliet.

Julie Jensen is in her last year of teaching at Dwight Township High School and headed to retirement. This is her 34th year of teaching. She has been at Dwight 19 years, and she previously taught at Prairie Central High School for 15 years. At Dwight Julie has taught Physical Education and Driver Education. She has also coached junior high and high school volleyball and softball. The last 9 years she has been the head girls golf coach at Dwight. Julie is looking forward to spending retirement with husband Kent, and family, daughter Megan and son Drew, and friends as well as lots of traveling.