REGULAR MEETING OFTHE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #230

Held in the Dwight Township High School Board Room On May 15, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Tim Henson called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.

PRESENT: Chris Bunting; Kim Frauli; Tim Henson; Eric Scheuer; Max Sulzberger; Jake Tjelle

ABSENT: Joel Sandeno

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Andy Pittenger, Principal

TROJAN OF THE MONTH

Mr. Pittenger announced that he has chosen Cathy Ferguson as Trojan of the Month.

NOTICES, COMMUNICATION OR RECOGNITIONS

A thank-you card was received from the Class Officers of the Class of 2024, thanking the Board for their support over the years.

A thank-you card was received from the David Wiley family for the memorial plant sent by the Boards.

PUBLIC COMMENT

None

REPORT OF BOARD COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Mr. Pittenger’s report stands as read.

Ms. Ferguson’s report stands as read.

Mr. DeLong reported on the following summer maintenance projects: