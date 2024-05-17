REGULAR MEETING OFTHE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #230
Held in the Dwight Township High School Board Room On May 15, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.
Board President Tim Henson called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.
PRESENT: Chris Bunting; Kim Frauli; Tim Henson; Eric Scheuer; Max Sulzberger; Jake Tjelle
ABSENT: Joel Sandeno
Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Andy Pittenger, Principal
TROJAN OF THE MONTH
Mr. Pittenger announced that he has chosen Cathy Ferguson as Trojan of the Month.
NOTICES, COMMUNICATION OR RECOGNITIONS
A thank-you card was received from the Class Officers of the Class of 2024, thanking the Board for their support over the years.
A thank-you card was received from the David Wiley family for the memorial plant sent by the Boards.
PUBLIC COMMENT
None
REPORT OF BOARD COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES
Mr. Pittenger’s report stands as read.
Ms. Ferguson’s report stands as read.
Mr. DeLong reported on the following summer maintenance projects:
- Refurbishing and adding on to the Maintenance Shed to make it bigger and more useable
- Repairing/replacing the Auditorium doors
- Base cove replacement
- Auditorium restrooms—most of the building’s plumbing is original. Mr. DeLong wants to look toaddress the plumbing infrastructure next summer, hopefully with a grant. We’ll see what can bedone about the auditorium bathroom this summer in the meantime. .
- Resurfacing Trojan Drive and installing a walking path, which is being paid in part with theMaintenance Grant.
- Patching potholes in the concrete—several areas will be fixed this summer
Mr. DeLong reported that the new building is coming along, with the gym floor currently being painted. The new hoops and other equipment will be delivered and installed on June 6th. Since the baseball net that was installed is not tall enough, Narvick is having the poles extended this summer and we will install window coverings to help protect the glass.
SUPERINTENDENT REPORT
Mr. DeLong reported on the following items:
- Graduation Details: The ceremony will be held on Friday, May 17th at 7:00 p.m. in Kresl Memorial Gymnasium. Senior Academic Awards will now be included in the graduation ceremony instead of on Awards Night.
- Skyward Switchover, Registration: Mr. DeLong reported that we are undergoing a platform change in our Skyward software system for the student side this summer; therefore, online registration will be delayed until after July 1st.
- Vision 2030: Mr. DeLong was on the Vision 2030 committee and in short their goal is to have less mandates placed on schools through legislation.
- The Joint Annual Conference registration will be opening soon and Board members need to respond if they are attending or not.
- Mr. DeLong reported on the tedious process of the food service bid and his frustration with the process. He wants to consolidate the food service bids for both schools next time so we don’t have to go through this process as often and in the hopes of attracting more competition, as Arbor was the only bid we received.
- Mr. DeLong reported that he took 4 of the 5 students that attended the RYLA conference to Rotary today. The Rotary Club paid for 3 of those students to attend and the school picked up the costs of the other 2.
- Mr. DeLong informed the Board that he does not intend to have the Athletic Director attend Board meetings next year since we have hired a dual-district AD who will be expected to be at 1/3 of all HS/GS contests and the extra 2 nights a month for Board meetings would be a burden.
EXECUTIVE SESSION
Moved by Sulzberger, seconded by Frauli, to enter Executive Session at 6:32 p.m to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act.. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.
Moved by Tjelle, seconded by Bunting, to exit Executive Session at 6:45 p.m. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.
CONSENT AGENDA
Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:
- Minutes of the April 17, 2024 Regular Board Meeting
- Bills
- Approve Employment, Heather Boucher, Substitute Bus Monitor
- Approve Employment, Jan Baker, Substitute Bus Monitor
- Approve Employment, Andrew Pittenger, Volunteer Football Coach
- Approve Employment, Eric Wood, Volunteer Baseball Coach
- Approve Employment, Brent Olson, Volunteer Track Coach
- Approve Employment, Dillon Sarff, Assistant Wrestling Coach
- Approve Employment, Mickey McDowell, Assistant Baseball Coach
- Approve Employment, Frank Lasser Jr., Summer Custodial Worker
- Approve Employment, Mitch Thompson, Assistant Summer Weight Training Coach
- Approve Employment, Todd Severns, Assistant Boys Basketball Coach
- Approve Employment, Stephanie Flott, Library Sponsor
- Approve Employment, Chad Miller, Concession Stand Coordinator
- Approve Employment, Melissa Harri, Long Term Substitute, Special Education
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
Mr. DeLong held the 2nd reading of PRESS Plus Policy #114.
NEW BUSINESS
Mr. DeLong presented the 1st Reading of PRESS Plus Policy 6:190 and Policy 7:40, both regarding Homeschool participation in extra-curricular activities.
Mr. DeLong presented a list of Homeschool vendors/resources that he has researched that align with ISBE standards. This list will be provided to any Homeschool family that wishes to have their student participate in extra-curricular activities at DTHS.
Mr. DeLong presented the Consolidated District Plan for 2024-25 for approval by the Board. This is standard procedure for the district to be able to apply for federal Title grants.
Mr. DeLong presented the Board meeting dates, times and locations for the 2024-25 school year. They will remain on the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 6:00 pm in the Board Room with the exception of the June 2025 meeting. Mr. DeLong needs to change that meeting to a date to be determined and make it a joint session with the GS Board.
Mr. DeLong presented the list of Extra-Curricular Personnel for the 2024-25 school year for approval.