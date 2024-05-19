The Lady Trojans were represented at the Class A state track and field championships over the weekend. Issy Bunting competed in the shot put and Mikayla Chambers ran in the 800m and 400m runs. Both athletes had set new school records in the shot put and 400m. While Issy did not throw her best with a 21st place in the prelims. However, she has great plans for next season. Mikayla qualified for Saturday’s finals in the 800 when she finished 9th in the prelims. In the 400, she finished in 18th place and did not advance to Saturday’s finals. Mikayla ran a personal best in the finals and earned her first state medal. Congratulations girls and good luck next season.

