Conservation Planning Webinars for Illinois Farmers

Henry, IL – It is unclear when the U.S. Congress will pass the next Farm Bill. However, it is clear starting with a conservation plan is the best first step farmers can take to the best advantage of the programs in that bill.

The Marshall Putnam Soil and Water Conservation District and Natural Resources Conservation Service staff and the Wetlands Initiative’s Smart Wetlands Team are sponsoring two webinars designed to help farmers interested in developing a conservation plan for their operation and learning how they can use the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) and Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) to implement that plan.

“Conservation planning is the foundation for all successful farming endeavors,” said Dick Marshall, Soil Conservationist – Henry Field Office, “Conservation planning is the key to finding the right conservation program to fit your needs and farming operation. By identifying key resource concerns, our office can help you improve soil health, reduce erosion, increase productivity, provide the opportunity to sample new technology and innovative ideas, and enhance wildlife and pollinators.”







These programs will be presented live via Zoom at 10 AM on June 5 and 12, 2024, and should run about an hour. There will be time for questions at the end of both programs. Additional resources will be provided to help attendees integrate conservation into their farming operations. Recordings of the programs will be available for those unable to attend the live webinar.

To register for one or both of the webinars, please go to www.smartwetlands.farm\events.







